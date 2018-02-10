Mark Calcavecchia shoots 64 to take Boca Raton lead

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Mark Calcavecchia shot an 8-under 64 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the Boca Raton Championship, the PGA Tour Champions' first full-field event of the season.

The 57-year-old Calcavecchia birdied seven of his first 10 holes and added another on the par-4 seventh at The Old Course at Broken Sound. Calcavecchia won the last of his three senior titles in 2015. He won the 1989 British Open for one of his 13 PGA Tour titles.

Rocco Mediate and Jeff Maggert were a stroke back. Mediate, the 2013 winner, eagled the seventh, hitting a 3-wood to 30 feet, but closed with a bogey on the par-4 ninth.

Bernhard Langer, the 2010 winner in his home event, was at 66 with Fred Funk and Jesper Parnevik. The 60-year-old Langer won seven times, three of them majors, last season. John Daly, playing alongside Langer, was another stroke back with 2014 champion Michael Allen, 2015 winner Paul Goydos, Steve Flesch, Duffy Waldorf, Kirk Triplett, Jerry Smith and Kent Jones.