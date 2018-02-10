Governor won't endorse Babe Bracket but says hosts mean well

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says a radio station's "Babe Bracket," which has listeners rate 16 local female television personalities, is conducted in "good spirit," but he adds he wasn't endorsing it.

Hutchinson said on KABZ Friday that "everybody enjoys" the contest and cautioned people "not to be too politically correct." Later, he said that while the hosts mean well and the competition is held without malice, his appearance on the show "wasn't an endorsement of any contest that is based upon looks."

The governor says workplace success must be measured by talent and performance.

A TV news director who formerly supported the 21-year-old contest wants it stopped but organizers play to continue it.

Jared Henderson, a Democrat challenging Hutchinson this fall, says the governor was wrong to defend the show.