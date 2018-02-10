Argentina arrests murder fugitive wanted by Interpol

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Agents with international police force Interpol say they have arrested one of Europe's most-wanted murder fugitives in Argentina.

Slovakia native Kristian Danev was wanted under an Interpol red notice following a murder a decade ago in the Czech Republic.

Interpol said that he was detained for questioning after his image came up as a likely match on its facial recognition service. The tool is often used to make connections between criminals.

Danev confirmed his identity.

Argentina's federal police said an international arrest warrant had been issued by a Czech court in 2013 after Danev "was linked to the murder of a 24-year-old in 2008-2009." Danev was arrested in Buenos Aires and is being held by Argentine authorities until he is extradited to the Czech Republic.