A budget the likes of which the Pentagon has never seen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The newly agreed $700 billion Pentagon budget is the biggest the military has ever seen.

It's far more in defense spending than America's two nearest competitors, China and Russia, and will mean the military can foot the bill for thousands more troops, more training, more ships and a lot else.

And next year it would rise to $716 billion.

President Donald Trump signed the two-year deal Friday. It provides what Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says is needed to pull the military out of a slump in combat readiness at a time of renewed focus on the stalemated conflict in Afghanistan and the threat of war on the Korean peninsula.