BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/02/10 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Feb 306.65 306.80 302.10 302.45 Down 4.75
Mar 307.65 308.40 302.60 303.35 Down 4.85
Apr 309.00 309.40 304.25 304.35 Down 4.85
May 309.45 310.30 304.65 305.30 Down 4.85
Jun 310.95 310.95 306.20 306.20 Down 4.85
Jul 311.20 311.30 306.40 306.95 Down 4.85
Aug 310.00 310.00 307.85 307.85 Down 4.85
Sep 312.70 312.70 307.95 308.50 Down 4.80
Oct 309.40 Down 4.80
Nov 313.00 313.00 310.00 310.00 Down 4.70
Dec 314.50 314.75 309.80 310.35 Down 4.75
Jan 310.85 Down 4.75
Feb 311.35 Down 4.70
Mar 314.25 314.95 311.80 311.80 Down 4.65
Apr 312.25 Down 4.65
May 312.55 Down 4.65
Jun 313.05 Down 4.65
Jul 313.30 Down 4.65
Aug 313.70 Down 4.65
Sep 314.05 Down 4.60
Oct 314.30 Down 4.60
Nov 314.35 Down 4.60
Dec 314.60 Down 4.60
Jan 314.75 Down 4.60
Mar 315.00 Down 4.60
May 315.05 Down 4.60
Jul 315.10 Down 4.60
Sep 315.15 Down 4.60
Dec 315.20 Down 4.60
Mar 315.25 Down 4.60
May 315.30 Down 4.60
Jul 315.35 Down 4.60
Sep 315.40 Down 4.60
Dec 315.45 Down 4.60
Mar 315.50 Down 4.60
May 315.55 Down 4.60
Jul 315.60 Down 4.60
Sep 315.65 Down 4.60
Dec 315.70 Down 4.60