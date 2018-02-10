New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Feb
|306.65
|306.80
|302.10
|302.45 Down 4.75
|Mar
|307.65
|308.40
|302.60
|303.35 Down 4.85
|Apr
|309.00
|309.40
|304.25
|304.35 Down 4.85
|May
|309.45
|310.30
|304.65
|305.30 Down 4.85
|Jun
|310.95
|310.95
|306.20
|306.20 Down 4.85
|Jul
|311.20
|311.30
|306.40
|306.95 Down 4.85
|Aug
|310.00
|310.00
|307.85
|307.85 Down 4.85
|Sep
|312.70
|312.70
|307.95
|308.50 Down 4.80
|Oct
|309.40 Down 4.80
|Nov
|313.00
|313.00
|310.00
|310.00 Down 4.70
|Dec
|314.50
|314.75
|309.80
|310.35 Down 4.75
|Jan
|310.85 Down 4.75
|Feb
|311.35 Down 4.70
|Mar
|314.25
|314.95
|311.80
|311.80 Down 4.65
|Apr
|312.25 Down 4.65
|May
|312.55 Down 4.65
|Jun
|313.05 Down 4.65
|Jul
|313.30 Down 4.65
|Aug
|313.70 Down 4.65
|Sep
|314.05 Down 4.60
|Oct
|314.30 Down 4.60
|Nov
|314.35 Down 4.60
|Dec
|314.60 Down 4.60
|Jan
|314.75 Down 4.60
|Mar
|315.00 Down 4.60
|May
|315.05 Down 4.60
|Jul
|315.10 Down 4.60
|Sep
|315.15 Down 4.60
|Dec
|315.20 Down 4.60
|Mar
|315.25 Down 4.60
|May
|315.30 Down 4.60
|Jul
|315.35 Down 4.60
|Sep
|315.40 Down 4.60
|Dec
|315.45 Down 4.60
|Mar
|315.50 Down 4.60
|May
|315.55 Down 4.60
|Jul
|315.60 Down 4.60
|Sep
|315.65 Down 4.60
|Dec
|315.70 Down 4.60