New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Feb
|60.43
|60.77
|58.07
|59.20 Down 1.95
|Mar
|60.30
|60.60
|57.90
|58.99 Down 1.95
|Apr
|59.97
|60.31
|57.60
|58.67 Down 1.95
|May
|59.69
|59.99
|57.29
|58.32 Down 1.95
|Jun
|59.34
|59.56
|56.93
|57.90 Down 1.96
|Jul
|58.82
|59.12
|56.49
|57.45 Down 1.94
|Aug
|58.41
|58.64
|56.25
|56.99 Down 1.91
|Sep
|57.99
|58.12
|55.77
|56.57 Down 1.88
|Oct
|57.47
|57.70
|55.50
|56.17 Down 1.86
|Nov
|57.13
|57.35
|54.93
|55.80 Down 1.83
|Dec
|56.76
|56.92
|54.78
|55.43 Down 1.81
|Jan
|56.37
|56.50
|54.85
|55.06 Down 1.78
|Feb
|55.90
|56.14
|54.15
|54.72 Down 1.76
|Mar
|54.44 Down 1.70
|Apr
|54.18 Down 1.64
|May
|55.09
|55.21
|53.27
|53.93 Down 1.58
|Jun
|53.66 Down 1.53
|Jul
|54.31
|54.31
|53.18
|53.42 Down 1.48
|Aug
|53.20 Down 1.43
|Sep
|53.01 Down 1.38
|Oct
|52.83 Down 1.34
|Nov
|53.57
|53.78
|52.00
|52.68 Down 1.30
|Dec
|52.47 Down 1.27
|Jan
|52.28 Down 1.24
|Feb
|52.08 Down 1.21
|Mar
|51.88 Down 1.18
|Apr
|51.70 Down 1.11
|May
|52.00
|52.00
|51.53
|51.56 Down 1.04
|Jun
|51.40
|Down .99
|Jul
|51.27
|Down .94
|Aug
|51.14
|Down .91
|Sep
|51.03
|Down .89
|Oct
|50.92
|Down .87
|Nov
|51.35
|51.56
|50.33
|50.80
|Down .87
|Dec
|50.66
|Down .85
|Jan
|50.50
|Down .83
|Feb
|50.39
|Down .77
|Mar
|50.31
|Down .71
|Apr
|50.22
|Down .71
|May
|50.16
|Down .72
|Jun
|50.07
|Down .70
|Jul
|50.08
|Down .68
|Aug
|50.06
|Down .65
|Sep
|49.90
|Down .63
|Oct
|49.87
|Down .60
|Nov
|49.95
|50.04
|49.39
|49.83
|Down .58
|Dec
|49.73
|Down .57
|Jan
|49.66
|Down .56
|Feb
|49.66
|Down .55
|Mar
|49.59
|Down .54
|Apr
|49.56
|Down .53
|May
|49.51
|Down .52
|Jun
|49.42
|Down .51
|Jul
|49.44
|Down .50
|Aug
|49.59
|Down .49
|Sep
|49.49
|Down .48
|Oct
|49.52
|Down .47
|Nov
|49.77
|49.77
|49.19
|49.48
|Down .46
|Dec
|49.48
|Down .47
|Jan
|49.44
|Down .47
|Feb
|49.45
|Down .48
|Mar
|49.40
|Down .49
|Apr
|49.36
|Down .49
|May
|49.41
|Down .50
|Jun
|49.38
|Down .51
|Jul
|49.33
|Down .51
|Aug
|49.43
|Down .52
|Sep
|49.42
|Down .53
|Oct
|49.42
|Down .53
|Nov
|48.98
|49.44
|48.98
|49.44
|Down .54
|Dec
|49.49
|Down .54
|Jan
|49.52
|Down .54
|Feb
|49.56
|Down .54
|Mar
|49.58
|Down .54
|Apr
|49.62
|Down .54
|May
|49.64
|Down .54
|Jun
|49.69
|Down .54
|Jul
|49.72
|Down .54
|Aug
|49.76
|Down .54
|Sep
|49.78
|Down .54
|Oct
|49.82
|Down .54
|Nov
|50.25
|50.25
|49.85
|49.85
|Down .54
|Dec
|49.88
|Down .54
|Jan
|49.92
|Down .54
|Feb
|49.95
|Down .54
|Mar
|49.98
|Down .54
|Apr
|50.02
|Down .54
|May
|50.05
|Down .54
|Jun
|50.09
|Down .54
|Jul
|50.12
|Down .54
|Aug
|50.16
|Down .54
|Sep
|50.19
|Down .54
|Oct
|50.23
|Down .54
|Nov
|50.26
|Down .54
|Dec
|50.29
|Down .54
|Jan
|50.33
|Down .54
|Feb
|50.36
|Down .54
|Mar
|50.39
|Down .54
|Apr
|50.43
|Down .54
|May
|50.46
|Down .54
|Jun
|50.49
|Down .54
|Jul
|50.53
|Down .54
|Aug
|50.56
|Down .54
|Sep
|50.59
|Down .54
|Oct
|50.63
|Down .54
|Nov
|50.66
|Down .54
|Dec
|50.69
|Down .54
|Jan
|50.72
|Down .54