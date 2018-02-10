  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/02/10 04:19

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Feb 60.43 60.77 58.07 59.20 Down 1.95
Mar 60.30 60.60 57.90 58.99 Down 1.95
Apr 59.97 60.31 57.60 58.67 Down 1.95
May 59.69 59.99 57.29 58.32 Down 1.95
Jun 59.34 59.56 56.93 57.90 Down 1.96
Jul 58.82 59.12 56.49 57.45 Down 1.94
Aug 58.41 58.64 56.25 56.99 Down 1.91
Sep 57.99 58.12 55.77 56.57 Down 1.88
Oct 57.47 57.70 55.50 56.17 Down 1.86
Nov 57.13 57.35 54.93 55.80 Down 1.83
Dec 56.76 56.92 54.78 55.43 Down 1.81
Jan 56.37 56.50 54.85 55.06 Down 1.78
Feb 55.90 56.14 54.15 54.72 Down 1.76
Mar 54.44 Down 1.70
Apr 54.18 Down 1.64
May 55.09 55.21 53.27 53.93 Down 1.58
Jun 53.66 Down 1.53
Jul 54.31 54.31 53.18 53.42 Down 1.48
Aug 53.20 Down 1.43
Sep 53.01 Down 1.38
Oct 52.83 Down 1.34
Nov 53.57 53.78 52.00 52.68 Down 1.30
Dec 52.47 Down 1.27
Jan 52.28 Down 1.24
Feb 52.08 Down 1.21
Mar 51.88 Down 1.18
Apr 51.70 Down 1.11
May 52.00 52.00 51.53 51.56 Down 1.04
Jun 51.40 Down .99
Jul 51.27 Down .94
Aug 51.14 Down .91
Sep 51.03 Down .89
Oct 50.92 Down .87
Nov 51.35 51.56 50.33 50.80 Down .87
Dec 50.66 Down .85
Jan 50.50 Down .83
Feb 50.39 Down .77
Mar 50.31 Down .71
Apr 50.22 Down .71
May 50.16 Down .72
Jun 50.07 Down .70
Jul 50.08 Down .68
Aug 50.06 Down .65
Sep 49.90 Down .63
Oct 49.87 Down .60
Nov 49.95 50.04 49.39 49.83 Down .58
Dec 49.73 Down .57
Jan 49.66 Down .56
Feb 49.66 Down .55
Mar 49.59 Down .54
Apr 49.56 Down .53
May 49.51 Down .52
Jun 49.42 Down .51
Jul 49.44 Down .50
Aug 49.59 Down .49
Sep 49.49 Down .48
Oct 49.52 Down .47
Nov 49.77 49.77 49.19 49.48 Down .46
Dec 49.48 Down .47
Jan 49.44 Down .47
Feb 49.45 Down .48
Mar 49.40 Down .49
Apr 49.36 Down .49
May 49.41 Down .50
Jun 49.38 Down .51
Jul 49.33 Down .51
Aug 49.43 Down .52
Sep 49.42 Down .53
Oct 49.42 Down .53
Nov 48.98 49.44 48.98 49.44 Down .54
Dec 49.49 Down .54
Jan 49.52 Down .54
Feb 49.56 Down .54
Mar 49.58 Down .54
Apr 49.62 Down .54
May 49.64 Down .54
Jun 49.69 Down .54
Jul 49.72 Down .54
Aug 49.76 Down .54
Sep 49.78 Down .54
Oct 49.82 Down .54
Nov 50.25 50.25 49.85 49.85 Down .54
Dec 49.88 Down .54
Jan 49.92 Down .54
Feb 49.95 Down .54
Mar 49.98 Down .54
Apr 50.02 Down .54
May 50.05 Down .54
Jun 50.09 Down .54
Jul 50.12 Down .54
Aug 50.16 Down .54
Sep 50.19 Down .54
Oct 50.23 Down .54
Nov 50.26 Down .54
Dec 50.29 Down .54
Jan 50.33 Down .54
Feb 50.36 Down .54
Mar 50.39 Down .54
Apr 50.43 Down .54
May 50.46 Down .54
Jun 50.49 Down .54
Jul 50.53 Down .54
Aug 50.56 Down .54
Sep 50.59 Down .54
Oct 50.63 Down .54
Nov 50.66 Down .54
Dec 50.69 Down .54
Jan 50.72 Down .54