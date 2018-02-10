Fox deletes column on 'darker, gayer, different' Olympics

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has removed a column from its web site that said it appeared the U.S. Olympic Committee wanted to change the event's motto to "darker, gayer, different."

The column, posted on Wednesday, was written by veteran Fox executive John Moody. He's executive vice president and executive editor of Fox News, but it appears his chief duty now is to write online opinion columns.

A Fox spokeswoman says Moody's column does not reflect the views or values of Fox News. It was posted on Wednesday and removed on Friday.

Moody wrote that complaining that every team is not a rainbow of political correctness defeats the purpose of sports, which is competition.