Carolina Herrera hands creative director role to Wes Gordon

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Carolina Herrera is stepping down as creative director of her fashion label, and handing the reins to young American designer Wes Gordon.

Herrera founded her label in 1981. The Venezuelan-born designer will present her final New York Fashion Week collection next week, and then will transition to a new role as global brand ambassador. She is 79.

Gordon presented his own label of womenswear in New York from 2010 to 2016. The 31-year-old has been working with Herrera as creative consultant for the past year.