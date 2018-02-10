The Latest: Lawmaker to take leave amid sex misconduct probe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a California assemblywoman accused of sexual misconduct (all times local):

10:18 a.m.

A California assemblywoman who has been accused of sexual misconduct says she's taking a voluntary, unpaid leave of absence while the claim is investigated.

Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia of Bell Gardens announced her leave on Friday, a day after the allegation became public. Daniel Fierro, a former staff member for another lawmaker, says Garcia groped him in 2014 after a legislative softball game.

Garcia says she is "certain" she did not engage in such behavior.

Garcia has been a vocal leader of the #Me-too movement that's prompted two California lawmakers to resign and put another on suspension.

She says she's taking a leave of absence to avoid distraction and any appearance of influence over the investigation. Fierro declined to comment on Garcia's decision.