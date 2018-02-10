Court rules in favor of male student in sexual-assault case

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of a male student who says he was unfairly disciplined by an Ohio college that found he violated its sexual-assault policy.

A three-judge appeals court panel upheld a lower court's dismissal of several claims against Miami University and school officials. But it found that the student presented enough factual allegations to support a "reasonable inference of gender discrimination." It sent the case back to U.S. district court Friday.

The student said most of Miami's sexual misconduct cases are against males who are then found responsible without fair hearings.

His case stems from a 2014 encounter with a student who said she agreed to some sexual activity but told him to stop other sexual contact. He said he was too drunk to remember.