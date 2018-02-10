  1. Home
Father of teen missing in Aruba: TV show wasn't scripted

By JAY REEVES , Associated Press,Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The father of an Alabama teenager missing in Aruba since 2005 is denying his ex-wife's claims that a television show about the case was faked.

Dave Holloway says last year's six-part show, "The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway," aired by Oxygen Media, wasn't scripted.

A statement from the Mississippi man says the show presented an accurate representation of his journey to Aruba to check a possible lead on his daughter's whereabouts.

Holloway's ex-wife Beth Holloway has filed a $35 million federal lawsuit against Oxygen Media and a production company, calling the show a fake documentary. She says the show wrongly raised her hopes about finding out what happened during Natalee's ill-fated senior trip to the island.

The 18-year-old disappeared after a night out with friends and has never been found.