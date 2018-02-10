In Oscars best-director nominees, a wealth of milestones

NEW YORK (AP) — There's not an Academy Awards category this year that doesn't feature some element of exciting new talent, captivating backstories or the possibility of an Oscar landmark victory.

But the directing category stands out. At the 90th Academy Awards, few honors will be more eagerly awaited than best director, a category rich in history-making milestones, personal firsts and overdue veteran filmmakers.

Just about the only thing missing from this year's directing nominees is cutthroat competition. The five nominees — Guillermo del Toro, Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan and Paul Thomas Anderson — have effusively praised one another as they've navigated their way along the awards-season campaign trail.

