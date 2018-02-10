Helicopter airlifts musher injured in Alaska-Yukon race

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Army helicopter airlifted an injured Canadian musher from the Yukon Quest Trail.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that 43-year-old Quest veteran Jason Campeau of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, was stable Thursday night at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

Campeau's brother says he suffered concussions.

The Yukon Quest is a long-distance sled dog race between Fairbanks, Alaska, and Whitehorse, Yukon.

Race officials say Campeau pressed the help button on his race-tracking device at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday about 45 miles (72 kilometers) out of Eagle on the trail to Dawson City, the first race checkpoint in Canada.

Race officials and volunteers using snowmobiles found Campeau on the trail and moved him to a cabin.

Alaska State Troopers requested an air transport from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center and the helicopter reached the cabin Thursday.

