Appeals court rejects verdict in Arab Bank case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a jury verdict in a civil case brought by American victims of suicide bombings against Jordan-based Arab Bank.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan issued a written ruling Friday. The decision concluding that the jury was instructed improperly would normally set the stage for a retrial. But the litigants negotiated how to settle the case, depending on how the appeals court ruled.

The ruling triggers a settlement deal with hundreds of victims of a wave of Hamas-sanctioned attacks in the early 2000s that left several Americans dead or wounded. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Gary Osen, a plaintiffs' lawyer, says plaintiffs will receive "meaningful and very substantial compensation for their injuries."