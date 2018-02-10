UK's exports to EU swell as Brexit talks enter next stage

LONDON (AP) — British firms are exporting more to the other 27 countries in the European Union, a development that's likely to focus minds as discussions over the country's future relationship with the bloc start up again.

Official figures released Friday show that seven of the top 10 destinations for British exports in 2017 were EU countries.

Selling everything from cars to pharmaceuticals, British firms exported some 37.7 billion pounds ($53 billion) worth of goods to Germany in 2017, around 13 percent more than the year before. Germany accounted for 11 percent of British exports in 2017, up a tad on the year before, and second overall behind the United States.

Other EU countries in the top 10 export destinations included France, the Netherlands and Ireland. All witnessed annual increases akin to Germany's.