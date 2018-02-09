Brazil investigating 2 fires in which Venezuelans burned

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian authorities are investigating two separate fires at residences where Venezuelans were living.

Civil police in the northern state of Roraima say two Venezuelan adults and their 4-year-old child suffered burns in a fire early Thursday. A total of 13 people were living in what police described as an abandoned residence in the state capital of Boa Vista.

The G1 news portal reported that a woman was burned in another fire earlier in the week in a Boa Vista house where around 30 Venezuelans were living. G1 posted security camera footage Friday that it said was from the incident. It showed a man setting something alight and then throwing it over a wall around the house.

Thousands of Venezuelans have migrated to Brazil to flee unrest in their country.