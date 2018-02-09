  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/09 23:05
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Boston 40 16 .714
Toronto 38 16 .704 1
Cleveland 31 22 .585
Milwaukee 30 23 .566
Washington 31 24 .564
Indiana 30 25 .545
Miami 29 26 .527 10½
Philadelphia 26 25 .510 11½
Detroit 27 26 .509 11½
Charlotte 23 31 .426 16
New York 23 33 .411 17
Chicago 18 35 .340 20½
Brooklyn 19 37 .339 21
Orlando 18 36 .333 21
Atlanta 17 38 .309 22½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Golden State 42 13 .764
Houston 40 13 .755 1
San Antonio 35 21 .625
Minnesota 34 23 .596 9
Oklahoma City 31 25 .554 11½
Portland 30 25 .545 12
Denver 29 25 .537 12½
New Orleans 28 25 .528 13
L.A. Clippers 27 25 .519 13½
Utah 26 28 .481 15½
L.A. Lakers 23 31 .426 18½
Memphis 18 36 .333 23½
Sacramento 17 36 .321 24
Phoenix 18 38 .321 24½
Dallas 17 38 .309 25

___

Thursday's Games

Orlando 100, Atlanta 98

Toronto 113, New York 88

Boston 110, Washington 104, OT

Portland 109, Charlotte 103, OT

Golden State 121, Dallas 103

L.A. Lakers 106, Oklahoma City 81

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.