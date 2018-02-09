Alfred Hitchcock remains an influence on crime writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 40 years after his death, Alfred Hitchcock remains a brand name in the thriller genre, not just among directors, but for crime writers who look to "Shadow of a Doubt," ''Vertigo" and other works as models for narrative and mood.

Although much of his work was adapted from novels and short fiction, Hitchcock is the only filmmaker to receive a "grand master" Edgar award from the Mystery Writers of America, a lifetime achievement prize that's been given to Agatha Christie, Elmore Leonard and James M. Cain. Hitchcock also received a Raven Award from the mystery association for his "contribution" to the genre.

The Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine remains a favored publication for crime writers to see their work. A.J. Finn's "The Woman in the Window," a top-selling novel, was openly influenced by Hitchcock.