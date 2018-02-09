|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|26
|22
|3
|1
|74
|19
|69
|Man United
|26
|17
|5
|4
|51
|18
|56
|Liverpool
|26
|14
|9
|3
|59
|31
|51
|Chelsea
|26
|15
|5
|6
|46
|23
|50
|Tottenham
|26
|14
|7
|5
|51
|24
|49
|Arsenal
|26
|13
|6
|7
|51
|35
|45
|Burnley
|26
|9
|9
|8
|21
|23
|36
|Leicester
|26
|9
|8
|9
|38
|35
|35
|Bournemouth
|26
|8
|7
|11
|30
|37
|31
|Everton
|26
|8
|7
|11
|29
|45
|31
|Watford
|26
|8
|6
|12
|37
|45
|30
|West Ham
|26
|6
|9
|11
|32
|46
|27
|Brighton
|26
|6
|9
|11
|21
|35
|27
|Crystal Palace
|26
|6
|9
|11
|24
|39
|27
|Southampton
|26
|5
|11
|10
|28
|38
|26
|Newcastle
|26
|6
|7
|13
|24
|36
|25
|Swansea
|26
|6
|6
|14
|19
|37
|24
|Stoke
|26
|6
|6
|14
|26
|52
|24
|Huddersfield
|26
|6
|6
|14
|19
|46
|24
|West Brom
|26
|3
|11
|12
|21
|37
|20
|Saturday, Feb. 10
Tottenham vs. Arsenal 1230 GMT
Stoke vs. Brighton 1500 GMT
Everton vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT
West Ham vs. Watford 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
Man City vs. Leicester 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 11
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth 1200 GMT
Newcastle vs. Man United 1415 GMT
Southampton vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT
|Monday, Feb. 12
Chelsea vs. West Brom 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|30
|21
|5
|4
|54
|22
|68
|Derby
|30
|16
|9
|5
|47
|23
|57
|Aston Villa
|30
|16
|8
|6
|46
|27
|56
|Cardiff
|29
|16
|6
|7
|44
|26
|54
|Fulham
|30
|14
|9
|7
|51
|35
|51
|Bristol City
|30
|14
|9
|7
|42
|33
|51
|Preston
|30
|12
|12
|6
|37
|29
|48
|Sheffield United
|30
|14
|4
|12
|42
|36
|46
|Middlesbrough
|30
|13
|6
|11
|38
|28
|45
|Leeds
|30
|13
|5
|12
|41
|37
|44
|Brentford
|30
|11
|10
|9
|42
|39
|43
|Ipswich
|30
|13
|4
|13
|43
|41
|43
|Norwich
|30
|12
|7
|11
|30
|33
|43
|Millwall
|30
|9
|11
|10
|35
|33
|38
|QPR
|30
|9
|9
|12
|32
|42
|36
|Nottingham Forest
|30
|11
|2
|17
|35
|48
|35
|Sheffield Wednesday
|30
|7
|12
|11
|31
|37
|33
|Reading
|30
|8
|8
|14
|33
|39
|32
|Birmingham
|30
|8
|6
|16
|22
|41
|30
|Bolton
|29
|7
|8
|14
|27
|46
|29
|Barnsley
|30
|6
|9
|15
|29
|44
|27
|Hull
|30
|5
|11
|14
|40
|47
|26
|Sunderland
|30
|5
|10
|15
|31
|52
|25
|Burton Albion
|30
|6
|6
|18
|24
|58
|24
|Friday, Feb. 9
Millwall vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 10
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1215 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Leeds 1230 GMT
Ipswich vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Reading 1500 GMT
Derby vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Bolton vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Hull 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 11
Aston Villa vs. Birmingham 1200 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
Cardiff vs. Bolton 1945 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Derby 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|28
|19
|6
|3
|55
|13
|63
|Shrewsbury
|29
|18
|7
|4
|39
|21
|61
|Blackburn
|30
|17
|8
|5
|54
|29
|59
|Scunthorpe
|31
|15
|9
|7
|45
|32
|54
|Rotherham
|30
|15
|5
|10
|50
|36
|50
|Bradford
|31
|15
|3
|13
|45
|47
|48
|Charlton
|29
|13
|7
|9
|39
|36
|46
|Peterborough
|29
|12
|7
|10
|46
|38
|43
|Portsmouth
|30
|13
|4
|13
|36
|35
|43
|Oxford United
|30
|11
|8
|11
|47
|45
|41
|Plymouth
|31
|11
|8
|12
|35
|39
|41
|Gillingham
|30
|10
|10
|10
|34
|34
|40
|Bristol Rovers
|30
|12
|3
|15
|43
|47
|39
|Doncaster
|31
|9
|11
|11
|36
|37
|38
|Southend
|30
|10
|7
|13
|36
|49
|37
|Walsall
|29
|9
|9
|11
|36
|41
|36
|Fleetwood Town
|30
|10
|6
|14
|42
|48
|36
|Blackpool
|30
|8
|10
|12
|35
|41
|34
|AFC Wimbledon
|30
|9
|7
|14
|29
|35
|34
|Northampton
|31
|9
|6
|16
|28
|51
|33
|Oldham
|31
|8
|8
|15
|43
|56
|32
|Milton Keynes Dons
|29
|7
|9
|13
|29
|41
|30
|Rochdale
|27
|5
|10
|12
|27
|37
|25
|Bury
|30
|6
|6
|18
|24
|45
|24
|Tuesday, Feb. 6
Bury 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
|Saturday, Feb. 10
Gillingham vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
Oxford United vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Bury 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Wigan 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
Charlton vs. Bradford 1945 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT
Wigan vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT
Peterborough vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT
Rotherham vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT
Northampton vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT
Bury vs. Southend 1945 GMT
Walsall vs. Doncaster 1945 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT
Oldham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|31
|19
|6
|6
|67
|30
|63
|Wycombe
|30
|16
|7
|7
|59
|43
|55
|Accrington Stanley
|30
|17
|4
|9
|53
|37
|55
|Notts County
|30
|15
|9
|6
|52
|33
|54
|Mansfield Town
|30
|14
|11
|5
|46
|33
|53
|Exeter
|29
|16
|3
|10
|40
|34
|51
|Swindon
|31
|16
|3
|12
|48
|44
|51
|Coventry
|30
|15
|5
|10
|35
|23
|50
|Lincoln City
|30
|13
|10
|7
|43
|30
|49
|Colchester
|31
|12
|10
|9
|42
|37
|46
|Newport County
|31
|12
|10
|9
|41
|38
|46
|Crawley Town
|31
|13
|6
|12
|34
|36
|45
|Carlisle
|30
|11
|8
|11
|42
|41
|41
|Stevenage
|31
|10
|8
|13
|40
|44
|38
|Cambridge United
|30
|10
|8
|12
|28
|41
|38
|Cheltenham
|31
|9
|9
|13
|41
|46
|36
|Grimsby Town
|32
|9
|9
|14
|29
|44
|36
|Yeovil
|30
|9
|7
|14
|43
|50
|34
|Port Vale
|31
|9
|7
|15
|34
|41
|34
|Morecambe
|31
|7
|10
|14
|29
|41
|31
|Crewe
|30
|9
|2
|19
|35
|53
|29
|Forest Green
|31
|8
|5
|18
|33
|54
|29
|Chesterfield
|31
|7
|6
|18
|31
|55
|27
|Barnet
|30
|5
|7
|18
|29
|46
|22
|Tuesday, Feb. 6
Accrington Stanley 2, Swindon 1
|Friday, Feb. 9
Cambridge United vs. Lincoln City 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 10
Newport County vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Barnet vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
Yeovil vs. Barnet 1945 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Cheltenham 1945 GMT
Port Vale vs. Exeter 1945 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Newport County 1945 GMT
Wycombe vs. Swindon 1945 GMT
Luton Town vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Crewe 1945 GMT
Notts County vs. Carlisle 1945 GMT
Forest Green vs. Stevenage 1945 GMT
Colchester vs. Coventry 1945 GMT