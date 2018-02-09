  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/02/09 23:09
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 26 22 3 1 74 19 69
Man United 26 17 5 4 51 18 56
Liverpool 26 14 9 3 59 31 51
Chelsea 26 15 5 6 46 23 50
Tottenham 26 14 7 5 51 24 49
Arsenal 26 13 6 7 51 35 45
Burnley 26 9 9 8 21 23 36
Leicester 26 9 8 9 38 35 35
Bournemouth 26 8 7 11 30 37 31
Everton 26 8 7 11 29 45 31
Watford 26 8 6 12 37 45 30
West Ham 26 6 9 11 32 46 27
Brighton 26 6 9 11 21 35 27
Crystal Palace 26 6 9 11 24 39 27
Southampton 26 5 11 10 28 38 26
Newcastle 26 6 7 13 24 36 25
Swansea 26 6 6 14 19 37 24
Stoke 26 6 6 14 26 52 24
Huddersfield 26 6 6 14 19 46 24
West Brom 26 3 11 12 21 37 20
Saturday, Feb. 10

Tottenham vs. Arsenal 1230 GMT

Stoke vs. Brighton 1500 GMT

Everton vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT

West Ham vs. Watford 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

Man City vs. Leicester 1730 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 11

Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth 1200 GMT

Newcastle vs. Man United 1415 GMT

Southampton vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT

Monday, Feb. 12

Chelsea vs. West Brom 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 30 21 5 4 54 22 68
Derby 30 16 9 5 47 23 57
Aston Villa 30 16 8 6 46 27 56
Cardiff 29 16 6 7 44 26 54
Fulham 30 14 9 7 51 35 51
Bristol City 30 14 9 7 42 33 51
Preston 30 12 12 6 37 29 48
Sheffield United 30 14 4 12 42 36 46
Middlesbrough 30 13 6 11 38 28 45
Leeds 30 13 5 12 41 37 44
Brentford 30 11 10 9 42 39 43
Ipswich 30 13 4 13 43 41 43
Norwich 30 12 7 11 30 33 43
Millwall 30 9 11 10 35 33 38
QPR 30 9 9 12 32 42 36
Nottingham Forest 30 11 2 17 35 48 35
Sheffield Wednesday 30 7 12 11 31 37 33
Reading 30 8 8 14 33 39 32
Birmingham 30 8 6 16 22 41 30
Bolton 29 7 8 14 27 46 29
Barnsley 30 6 9 15 29 44 27
Hull 30 5 11 14 40 47 26
Sunderland 30 5 10 15 31 52 25
Burton Albion 30 6 6 18 24 58 24
Friday, Feb. 9

Millwall vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 10

Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1215 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Leeds 1230 GMT

Ipswich vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Reading 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. QPR 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Hull 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 11

Aston Villa vs. Birmingham 1200 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Cardiff vs. Bolton 1945 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Derby 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 28 19 6 3 55 13 63
Shrewsbury 29 18 7 4 39 21 61
Blackburn 30 17 8 5 54 29 59
Scunthorpe 31 15 9 7 45 32 54
Rotherham 30 15 5 10 50 36 50
Bradford 31 15 3 13 45 47 48
Charlton 29 13 7 9 39 36 46
Peterborough 29 12 7 10 46 38 43
Portsmouth 30 13 4 13 36 35 43
Oxford United 30 11 8 11 47 45 41
Plymouth 31 11 8 12 35 39 41
Gillingham 30 10 10 10 34 34 40
Bristol Rovers 30 12 3 15 43 47 39
Doncaster 31 9 11 11 36 37 38
Southend 30 10 7 13 36 49 37
Walsall 29 9 9 11 36 41 36
Fleetwood Town 30 10 6 14 42 48 36
Blackpool 30 8 10 12 35 41 34
AFC Wimbledon 30 9 7 14 29 35 34
Northampton 31 9 6 16 28 51 33
Oldham 31 8 8 15 43 56 32
Milton Keynes Dons 29 7 9 13 29 41 30
Rochdale 27 5 10 12 27 37 25
Bury 30 6 6 18 24 45 24
Tuesday, Feb. 6

Bury 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Saturday, Feb. 10

Gillingham vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Bury 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Charlton vs. Bradford 1945 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT

Wigan vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT

Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT

Peterborough vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT

Rotherham vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT

Northampton vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT

Bury vs. Southend 1945 GMT

Walsall vs. Doncaster 1945 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT

Oldham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 31 19 6 6 67 30 63
Wycombe 30 16 7 7 59 43 55
Accrington Stanley 30 17 4 9 53 37 55
Notts County 30 15 9 6 52 33 54
Mansfield Town 30 14 11 5 46 33 53
Exeter 29 16 3 10 40 34 51
Swindon 31 16 3 12 48 44 51
Coventry 30 15 5 10 35 23 50
Lincoln City 30 13 10 7 43 30 49
Colchester 31 12 10 9 42 37 46
Newport County 31 12 10 9 41 38 46
Crawley Town 31 13 6 12 34 36 45
Carlisle 30 11 8 11 42 41 41
Stevenage 31 10 8 13 40 44 38
Cambridge United 30 10 8 12 28 41 38
Cheltenham 31 9 9 13 41 46 36
Grimsby Town 32 9 9 14 29 44 36
Yeovil 30 9 7 14 43 50 34
Port Vale 31 9 7 15 34 41 34
Morecambe 31 7 10 14 29 41 31
Crewe 30 9 2 19 35 53 29
Forest Green 31 8 5 18 33 54 29
Chesterfield 31 7 6 18 31 55 27
Barnet 30 5 7 18 29 46 22
Tuesday, Feb. 6

Accrington Stanley 2, Swindon 1

Friday, Feb. 9

Cambridge United vs. Lincoln City 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 10

Newport County vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Barnet vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Yeovil vs. Barnet 1945 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Cheltenham 1945 GMT

Port Vale vs. Exeter 1945 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Newport County 1945 GMT

Wycombe vs. Swindon 1945 GMT

Luton Town vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Crewe 1945 GMT

Notts County vs. Carlisle 1945 GMT

Forest Green vs. Stevenage 1945 GMT

Colchester vs. Coventry 1945 GMT