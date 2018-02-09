WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--WCUP-TEAM BASES

MOSCOW — Egypt will be based in Chechnya for the World Cup, with FIFA approving the facility despite the Russian region's leadership being criticized for widespread human rights violations and a crackdown on dissent. SENT: 140 words.

CRI--BANGLADESH-SRI LANKA

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Sri Lanka strengthens its grip on the second test against Bangladesh by increasing its lead to 312 runs in its second innings on day two. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--BARCELONA-SUAREZ

BARCELONA, Spain — Luis Suarez hitting his stride is a big reason why Barcelona is on course to winning two titles in Spain this season. The Uruguay striker has 14 goals in his last 15 matches, helping Barcelona open a commanding lead in the Spanish league, and into another Copa del Rey final. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

RGU--FRANCE TEAM

PARIS — Lionel Beauxis will start at flyhalf for France against Scotland in Six Nations rugby on Sunday, six years after his last international cap. SENT: 390 words, photo. UPCOMING: Preview at 1700 GMT.

GLF---PEBBLE BEACH

PEBBLE BEACH, California — Kevin Streelman puts together another strong round at Spyglass and keep bogeys off his card for a 7-under 65 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shares the lead to par with Beau Hossler. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 900 words, photos.

— Also:

— GLF--WORLD SUPER 6 — Westwood, Rumford tied for Perth lead. SENT: 200 words.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Athletic Bilbao hosts Las Palmas looking to extend its run of five games without a loss at home in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

FLORENCE, Italy — Juventus will be looking to move to the top of Serie A when it visits Fiorentina. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2145 GMT.

Other stories:

— SWIM COACH-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT — US swimming faulted following abuse allegations. By Phuong Le. SENT: 930 words, photos.

— CRI--PAKISTAN-JAMSHED — PCB charges Jamshed for violating anti-corruption codes. SENT: 210 words.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Irving, Brown lead Celtics to 110-104 OT win over Wizards. SENT: 590 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Tampa Bay Lightning beat Vancouver Canucks 5-2. SENT: 760 words, photo.

