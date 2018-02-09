A female-only resort off the coast of Finland is expect to open in summer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—SuperShe, a female-only island oasis off the coast of Finland, will be tentatively open in June this year, according to a New York Post report.

Discovering Finland said in a post on its Facebook account, “If you're a woman who needs a break from men for a while, you need look no further than SuperShe Island - a new island oasis off the coast of Finland where no men are allowed!”

SuperShe is founded by Kristina Roth, who according to the New York Post has enforced a strict no-man policy. The new resort is currently only used by Roth’s friends, the report said.

Roth told the news outlet that when there was a cute guy, women would put on lipstick, so at SuperShe island, men won’t be a relaxation interference.

According to the SuperShe website, you have to apply for exclusive membership in order to visit the island and enjoy the facilities.

When the island is officially open for visitors, women can expect activities such as yoga, meditation, healthy eating, cooking classes, fitness classes, and much more, according to the report.

According to Roth, the resort is located an hour and 20 minutes from the Helsinki Airport.