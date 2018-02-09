EU negotiator says disagreements remain on Brexit transition

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's Brexit negotiator says major differences remain over whether Britain should be obliged to respect all EU rules and obligations during the transition period after Brexit.

The EU and Britain are negotiating a transition time that would begin when Britain's departure from the bloc takes effect in March 2019 and run through 2020. Officials have said the period would allow Britain to ease its way out of the EU while providing certainty for businesses.

But EU negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters on Friday that "the transition is not yet sealed."

He said: "If these disagreements persist, the transition is not (a) given."

Barnier underlined that "the United Kingdom must accept all the rules and the conditions right until the end of the transition, and must also accept the inescapable consequences of its decision to leave the European Union."