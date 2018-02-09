Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 9, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;92;80;A shower in the a.m.;90;79;SSW;11;78%;82%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;75;57;Nice with some sun;74;55;WNW;5;62%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, mild;66;46;Cloudy and mild;64;50;ENE;6;60%;13%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;52;42;Cloudy with showers;48;40;ENE;10;69%;100%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Snow to rain;37;31;Low clouds;42;34;S;9;83%;72%;0

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;23;12;A little p.m. snow;27;23;NNE;6;63%;64%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, chilly;45;25;Mostly sunny;48;30;E;5;33%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;15;-3;Clouds and sun;13;-8;E;8;100%;3%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;96;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;73;NE;6;74%;79%;6

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;61;51;Rain, some heavy;57;49;SW;14;82%;91%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;75;66;Humid with rain;77;71;ENE;12;85%;87%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;72;52;More clouds than sun;78;55;SE;9;30%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, warm;97;73;A shower or two;92;69;ESE;8;64%;56%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;86;65;A t-storm in spots;84;63;ESE;5;58%;51%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;88;76;Nice with some sun;89;75;SSW;7;62%;2%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;49;37;Partly sunny;51;36;NW;12;41%;1%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;39;16;Sunlit and chilly;34;16;NW;12;11%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing;41;27;Cloudy;42;31;N;6;71%;64%;1

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny;35;26;Plenty of sunshine;37;29;SSW;5;71%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;43;Mostly cloudy;69;44;ESE;7;61%;38%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;65;A t-storm in spots;80;64;NNE;7;76%;72%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;37;25;Partly sunny;36;24;NNW;7;73%;29%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Snow, rain late;34;32;Low clouds;40;34;SSW;9;84%;77%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with some sun;51;32;A little p.m. rain;46;32;NE;10;69%;84%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;40;28;Periods of sun;40;28;NNW;4;74%;23%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or t-storm;85;70;Clouds and sunshine;85;64;S;6;56%;21%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;90;66;A thick cloud cover;90;65;W;4;39%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;52;39;Partly sunny;48;25;NW;8;54%;10%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Periods of sun, warm;82;59;Mostly cloudy, hot;91;64;SSE;10;25%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;74;60;Partly sunny;69;60;SSE;10;46%;2%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;79;65;Partial sunshine;81;66;E;4;53%;35%;9

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;88;74;Partly sunny;88;74;ESE;7;65%;7%;7

Chicago, United States;Chilly with snow;30;19;Snow;24;18;N;8;73%;97%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;74;Mostly sunny;88;75;WNW;6;70%;55%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Plenty of sunshine;33;28;Cloudy;34;30;SSE;8;64%;34%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;70;60;Sunshine and breezy;69;61;NNE;16;62%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;67;55;Cooler with a shower;56;31;NNW;9;85%;74%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;88;77;Clouds and sun, nice;89;76;ENE;12;71%;44%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;75;47;Hazy sun;75;50;NNW;4;46%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;51;16;A little snow;22;13;S;9;100%;90%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, nice;83;65;Partly sunny;82;62;E;4;48%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Spotty showers;91;76;Heavy p.m. showers;86;75;WSW;6;77%;72%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;41;34;Rain, breezy, milder;51;29;WNW;22;90%;86%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of clouds;51;31;A morning shower;47;28;NNE;7;46%;72%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;57;48;Partly sunny;61;47;NW;10;67%;10%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;72;63;A little a.m. rain;69;58;NE;4;85%;82%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler;71;60;A t-storm in spots;64;61;E;6;93%;85%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;82;69;Sunshine, pleasant;85;69;ESE;9;60%;9%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and cold;22;15;A snow shower;23;21;NE;8;90%;59%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;88;71;Partly sunny;90;72;SE;5;69%;22%;5

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sunshine;69;59;Low clouds breaking;70;56;ENE;4;76%;18%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;80;67;Partly sunny, nice;81;68;NE;12;57%;31%;6

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;88;68;Mostly cloudy;87;67;SE;5;36%;18%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;72;46;Cloudy;69;48;NNW;6;38%;44%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;56;46;Showers around;52;48;ENE;11;82%;92%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;86;75;Showers and t-storms;87;75;WNW;9;76%;76%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;Sunny and nice;87;72;ESE;7;59%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;A p.m. t-shower;77;59;SE;6;61%;75%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;44;27;A little p.m. snow;38;26;N;5;50%;78%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;Partly sunny;80;57;WSW;6;51%;25%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;72;40;Sunny and nice;71;40;SW;5;27%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with sunshine;102;70;Sunny and hot;100;71;NNE;7;19%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;37;32;A little snow;37;30;WNW;5;84%;66%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;85;73;A stray shower;85;77;E;12;64%;67%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;Mostly cloudy;87;75;W;6;68%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A passing shower;87;66;Partly sunny;84;65;NE;6;45%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;93;72;Partly sunny;94;73;N;4;61%;33%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;53;39;A t-storm in spots;52;39;NE;7;83%;80%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;92;80;A t-storm around;90;79;SW;7;73%;63%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;78;69;Partly sunny;77;69;S;8;74%;44%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;58;45;Mostly sunny;56;46;N;11;58%;4%;3

London, United Kingdom;A shower or two;43;30;Occasional p.m. rain;46;39;SW;15;80%;88%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Lots of sun, warm;78;52;Fog, then some sun;70;52;ENE;6;67%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;87;76;Mostly cloudy;86;76;SSW;6;69%;41%;7

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;48;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;30;WNW;7;55%;29%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;Decreasing clouds;88;80;NNE;9;69%;63%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A morning t-storm;86;76;NE;8;74%;71%;7

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;90;74;Some brightening;88;75;NNE;5;70%;16%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;84;63;A t-storm in spots;87;61;SW;10;57%;78%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;70;50;Partly sunny;70;50;WNW;5;42%;44%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;81;74;Mostly sunny;82;75;ESE;13;65%;33%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;27;25;A little snow;30;25;NNE;5;85%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;87;78;Partly sunny, nice;85;78;E;12;70%;49%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers and t-storms;82;67;High clouds;79;64;NE;7;53%;4%;5

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;20;15;Cloudy, p.m. snow;27;21;NNE;0;81%;96%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;25;15;Low clouds;23;21;SE;7;78%;63%;0

Mumbai, India;Turning cloudy;88;64;Hazy sun;86;66;N;6;46%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;84;56;Clouds and sun;85;59;ENE;13;39%;2%;9

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;37;33;Milder;50;45;S;8;71%;85%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;70;52;Mostly cloudy;67;54;ESE;6;69%;4%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;16;1;Plenty of sun;17;2;ENE;3;88%;5%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;49;34;Chilly with rain;44;35;NNW;5;89%;100%;1

Oslo, Norway;Overcast;33;25;A little snow;29;24;SE;6;75%;82%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;20;10;A bit of p.m. snow;25;16;N;5;80%;85%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy thunderstorms;84;79;Cloudy, downpours;84;79;NW;16;86%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;72;Partial sunshine;89;73;NW;6;67%;33%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;82;74;A p.m. shower or two;82;74;ENE;7;81%;93%;4

Paris, France;Snow, rain mixing in;37;28;Partly sunny, chilly;37;33;SSW;6;80%;67%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny, breezy, nice;78;61;Sunny and nice;86;66;S;12;43%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;92;71;Partly sunny, nice;90;72;SW;5;54%;9%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;91;72;Periods of rain;87;71;N;11;83%;85%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;71;An afternoon shower;93;70;ESE;8;44%;41%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds;36;25;Partly sunny;38;29;WSW;3;68%;39%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mainly cloudy;44;22;Partly sunny, colder;30;7;WNW;11;38%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;70;55;A few showers;71;54;NE;9;58%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;59;45;A shower or two;59;43;NE;5;74%;56%;4

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;86;77;A morning shower;86;77;SE;8;74%;78%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;30;27;A couple of squalls;31;26;W;23;74%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cold;26;18;A snow shower;27;21;ESE;2;93%;80%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Abundant sunshine;90;77;Clouds and sun, warm;93;78;NNE;6;63%;33%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;75;53;Mostly cloudy;82;60;SSE;5;13%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;57;34;Mostly sunny;58;33;NNE;6;59%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;24;18;Mostly cloudy;24;20;E;6;88%;59%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;68;51;Partly sunny;66;48;NNE;8;63%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;82;63;An afternoon shower;80;62;ENE;9;61%;64%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;81;75;Some sun, a shower;81;75;E;18;71%;74%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;79;62;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;NNE;7;71%;14%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;80;40;Sunny and pleasant;76;42;E;5;19%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;86;57;Sunny and pleasant;87;56;SSW;5;25%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;79;69;An afternoon shower;80;69;N;7;77%;55%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy;54;35;Sunny;55;40;NNW;7;64%;6%;3

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;48;35;Mostly sunny;46;35;SE;6;61%;27%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;44;35;Colder;38;18;WNW;9;42%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;48;41;Rain and drizzle;43;32;N;11;74%;55%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;88;74;Clouds and sun;88;75;NNE;13;65%;27%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;48;28;A bit of rain;44;33;E;9;81%;85%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;73;A stray shower;83;72;ENE;18;66%;67%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;35;22;Cloudy;34;26;SE;5;84%;44%;1

Sydney, Australia;High clouds;82;72;Mostly sunny, humid;85;73;NE;10;61%;27%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;72;59;Low clouds;65;54;NE;8;85%;78%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cold;18;13;A snow shower;27;21;SE;5;89%;60%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;47;25;Cloudy;44;29;E;5;40%;2%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;43;30;Sunshine and mild;50;36;ESE;6;71%;54%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;53;36;Plenty of sunshine;53;36;SSE;7;34%;5%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sun, pleasant;74;57;Some sun, very warm;81;65;SE;5;54%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;60;41;A little rain;56;44;NE;6;59%;87%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;49;32;Clouds and sun;56;41;SSW;9;57%;70%;4

Toronto, Canada;Fluffy snow;26;18;Cloudy with snow;28;23;NNE;8;82%;92%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Times of rain;63;49;Downpours;58;47;W;20;74%;87%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;60;44;Showers around;57;42;W;13;70%;69%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;-8;-18;Not as cold;-2;-13;NW;6;61%;59%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;43;28;Increasing clouds;42;32;E;3;65%;71%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;38;25;Clouds and sun;38;29;NW;4;71%;30%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;79;63;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;ENE;4;45%;2%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow;30;23;A little snow;28;22;ESE;5;75%;81%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;32;24;Remaining cloudy;32;23;S;4;79%;12%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;70;63;Cloudy, p.m. showers;71;65;SE;9;83%;98%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Some sun, pleasant;89;66;Sunshine and nice;92;65;SW;5;62%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;More clouds than sun;49;29;Sunny and mild;50;31;E;3;45%;9%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit