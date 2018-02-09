Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 9, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;33;27;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;SSW;18;78%;82%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;24;14;Nice with some sun;23;13;WNW;9;62%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, mild;19;8;Cloudy and mild;18;10;ENE;10;60%;13%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;11;5;Cloudy with showers;9;5;ENE;16;69%;100%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Snow to rain;3;0;Low clouds;6;1;S;15;83%;72%;0

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-5;-11;A little p.m. snow;-3;-5;NNE;10;63%;64%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-4;Mostly sunny;9;-1;E;9;33%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;-9;-20;Clouds and sun;-11;-22;E;13;100%;3%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;36;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;NE;9;74%;79%;6

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;16;10;Rain, some heavy;14;10;SW;23;82%;91%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;24;19;Humid with rain;25;22;ENE;19;85%;87%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;22;11;More clouds than sun;26;13;SE;15;30%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, warm;36;23;A shower or two;33;21;ESE;13;64%;56%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;30;18;A t-storm in spots;29;17;ESE;8;58%;51%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;Nice with some sun;32;24;SSW;11;62%;2%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;9;3;Partly sunny;11;2;NW;19;41%;1%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;4;-9;Sunlit and chilly;1;-9;NW;19;11%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing;5;-3;Cloudy;6;-1;N;10;71%;64%;1

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny;2;-3;Plenty of sunshine;3;-1;SSW;8;71%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;6;Mostly cloudy;20;6;ESE;11;61%;38%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;26;18;NNE;11;76%;72%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;3;-4;Partly sunny;2;-5;NNW;11;73%;29%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Snow, rain late;1;0;Low clouds;5;1;SSW;14;84%;77%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with some sun;10;0;A little p.m. rain;8;0;NE;15;69%;84%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;4;-2;Periods of sun;4;-2;NNW;6;74%;23%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or t-storm;29;21;Clouds and sunshine;29;18;S;10;56%;21%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;32;19;A thick cloud cover;32;18;W;6;39%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;11;4;Partly sunny;9;-4;NW;13;54%;10%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Periods of sun, warm;28;15;Mostly cloudy, hot;33;18;SSE;17;25%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;23;15;Partly sunny;21;16;SSE;16;46%;2%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;26;18;Partial sunshine;27;19;E;7;53%;35%;9

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;ESE;11;65%;7%;7

Chicago, United States;Chilly with snow;-1;-7;Snow;-4;-8;N;13;73%;97%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;WNW;10;70%;55%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Plenty of sunshine;0;-2;Cloudy;1;-1;SSE;12;64%;34%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;21;16;Sunshine and breezy;20;16;NNE;25;62%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Cooler with a shower;14;-1;NNW;14;85%;74%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;31;25;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;ENE;19;71%;44%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;24;8;Hazy sun;24;10;NNW;6;46%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;11;-9;A little snow;-5;-11;S;14;100%;90%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;Partly sunny;28;17;E;6;48%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Spotty showers;33;25;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;WSW;9;77%;72%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;5;1;Rain, breezy, milder;11;-1;WNW;36;90%;86%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of clouds;11;-1;A morning shower;9;-2;NNE;11;46%;72%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;14;9;Partly sunny;16;8;NW;17;67%;10%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;22;17;A little a.m. rain;20;14;NE;7;85%;82%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler;22;16;A t-storm in spots;18;16;E;10;93%;85%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;21;Sunshine, pleasant;29;21;ESE;14;60%;9%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and cold;-5;-9;A snow shower;-5;-6;NE;12;90%;59%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;Partly sunny;32;22;SE;8;69%;22%;5

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sunshine;21;15;Low clouds breaking;21;13;ENE;7;76%;18%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;NE;19;57%;31%;6

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;31;20;Mostly cloudy;30;20;SE;8;36%;18%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;22;8;Cloudy;20;9;NNW;10;38%;44%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;13;8;Showers around;11;9;ENE;18;82%;92%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;WNW;14;76%;76%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;Sunny and nice;30;22;ESE;12;59%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;A p.m. t-shower;25;15;SE;9;61%;75%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;7;-3;A little p.m. snow;4;-3;N;9;50%;78%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;Partly sunny;27;14;WSW;10;51%;25%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;22;4;Sunny and nice;21;4;SW;9;27%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with sunshine;39;21;Sunny and hot;38;22;NNE;11;19%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;3;0;A little snow;3;-1;WNW;8;84%;66%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;23;A stray shower;29;25;E;20;64%;67%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;W;10;68%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A passing shower;30;19;Partly sunny;29;18;NE;9;45%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;34;22;Partly sunny;34;23;N;6;61%;33%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;11;4;A t-storm in spots;11;4;NE;11;83%;80%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;33;27;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;11;73%;63%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;25;21;Partly sunny;25;21;S;12;74%;44%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;14;7;Mostly sunny;13;8;N;17;58%;4%;3

London, United Kingdom;A shower or two;6;-1;Occasional p.m. rain;8;4;SW;24;80%;88%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Lots of sun, warm;26;11;Fog, then some sun;21;11;ENE;9;67%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;31;24;Mostly cloudy;30;25;SSW;9;69%;41%;7

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;9;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;-1;WNW;11;55%;29%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;Decreasing clouds;31;27;NNE;15;69%;63%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A morning t-storm;30;25;NE;12;74%;71%;7

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;Some brightening;31;24;NNE;9;70%;16%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;29;17;A t-storm in spots;31;16;SW;16;57%;78%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny;21;10;WNW;8;42%;44%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;23;Mostly sunny;28;24;ESE;21;65%;33%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-3;-4;A little snow;-1;-4;NNE;8;85%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;E;20;70%;49%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers and t-storms;28;19;High clouds;26;18;NE;12;53%;4%;5

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;-7;-9;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-3;-6;NNE;1;81%;96%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-4;-9;Low clouds;-5;-6;SE;11;78%;63%;0

Mumbai, India;Turning cloudy;31;18;Hazy sun;30;19;N;10;46%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;29;14;Clouds and sun;29;15;ENE;21;39%;2%;9

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;3;1;Milder;10;7;S;13;71%;85%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Mostly cloudy;19;12;ESE;9;69%;4%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-9;-17;Plenty of sun;-8;-17;ENE;5;88%;5%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;9;1;Chilly with rain;7;2;NNW;9;89%;100%;1

Oslo, Norway;Overcast;1;-4;A little snow;-2;-5;SE;10;75%;82%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;-7;-12;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-9;N;8;80%;85%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy thunderstorms;29;26;Cloudy, downpours;29;26;NW;26;86%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;22;Partial sunshine;31;23;NW;10;67%;33%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;28;23;A p.m. shower or two;28;23;ENE;11;81%;93%;4

Paris, France;Snow, rain mixing in;3;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;3;0;SSW;10;80%;67%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny, breezy, nice;26;16;Sunny and nice;30;19;S;19;43%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;SW;8;54%;9%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;33;22;Periods of rain;30;22;N;18;83%;85%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;22;An afternoon shower;34;21;ESE;13;44%;41%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds;2;-4;Partly sunny;3;-2;WSW;5;68%;39%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mainly cloudy;7;-6;Partly sunny, colder;-1;-14;WNW;17;38%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;21;13;A few showers;21;12;NE;14;58%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;15;7;A shower or two;15;6;NE;8;74%;56%;4

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;SE;13;74%;78%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-3;A couple of squalls;0;-3;W;37;74%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cold;-3;-8;A snow shower;-3;-6;ESE;4;93%;80%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Abundant sunshine;32;25;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;NNE;9;63%;33%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;24;11;Mostly cloudy;28;16;SSE;8;13%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;14;1;Mostly sunny;14;0;NNE;9;59%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;-5;-8;Mostly cloudy;-4;-7;E;10;88%;59%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;19;9;NNE;13;63%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;17;An afternoon shower;26;17;ENE;14;61%;64%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;27;24;Some sun, a shower;27;24;E;29;71%;74%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;NNE;11;71%;14%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;27;4;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;E;8;19%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;31;13;SSW;9;25%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;26;21;An afternoon shower;27;20;N;11;77%;55%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy;12;2;Sunny;13;4;NNW;11;64%;6%;3

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;9;2;Mostly sunny;8;2;SE;9;61%;27%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;7;2;Colder;3;-8;WNW;14;42%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;9;5;Rain and drizzle;6;0;N;18;74%;55%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;31;23;Clouds and sun;31;24;NNE;21;65%;27%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;9;-2;A bit of rain;6;0;E;15;81%;85%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A stray shower;28;22;ENE;30;66%;67%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;2;-6;Cloudy;1;-3;SE;7;84%;44%;1

Sydney, Australia;High clouds;28;22;Mostly sunny, humid;30;23;NE;16;61%;27%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;22;15;Low clouds;19;12;NE;13;85%;78%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cold;-8;-11;A snow shower;-3;-6;SE;8;89%;60%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;9;-4;Cloudy;7;-2;E;8;40%;2%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;6;-1;Sunshine and mild;10;2;ESE;10;71%;54%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;12;2;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;SSE;11;34%;5%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sun, pleasant;23;14;Some sun, very warm;27;18;SE;8;54%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;15;5;A little rain;14;7;NE;9;59%;87%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;9;0;Clouds and sun;13;5;SSW;15;57%;70%;4

Toronto, Canada;Fluffy snow;-3;-8;Cloudy with snow;-2;-5;NNE;12;82%;92%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Times of rain;17;10;Downpours;15;9;W;33;74%;87%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;16;7;Showers around;14;5;W;20;70%;69%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;-22;-28;Not as cold;-19;-25;NW;10;61%;59%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;6;-2;Increasing clouds;6;0;E;5;65%;71%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;3;-4;Clouds and sun;3;-2;NW;7;71%;30%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;26;17;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;ENE;7;45%;2%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow;-1;-5;A little snow;-2;-6;ESE;8;75%;81%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;0;-4;Remaining cloudy;0;-5;S;6;79%;12%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;21;17;Cloudy, p.m. showers;22;18;SE;15;83%;98%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Some sun, pleasant;32;19;Sunshine and nice;33;18;SW;7;62%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;More clouds than sun;10;-1;Sunny and mild;10;-1;E;5;45%;9%;3

