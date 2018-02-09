Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 9, 2018
City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;33;27;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;SSW;18;78%;82%;10
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;24;14;Nice with some sun;23;13;WNW;9;62%;0%;5
Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, mild;19;8;Cloudy and mild;18;10;ENE;10;60%;13%;2
Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;11;5;Cloudy with showers;9;5;ENE;16;69%;100%;1
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Snow to rain;3;0;Low clouds;6;1;S;15;83%;72%;0
Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-5;-11;A little p.m. snow;-3;-5;NNE;10;63%;64%;0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-4;Mostly sunny;9;-1;E;9;33%;2%;3
Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;-9;-20;Clouds and sun;-11;-22;E;13;100%;3%;2
Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;36;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;NE;9;74%;79%;6
Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;16;10;Rain, some heavy;14;10;SW;23;82%;91%;1
Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;24;19;Humid with rain;25;22;ENE;19;85%;87%;2
Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;22;11;More clouds than sun;26;13;SE;15;30%;4%;4
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, warm;36;23;A shower or two;33;21;ESE;13;64%;56%;9
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;30;18;A t-storm in spots;29;17;ESE;8;58%;51%;7
Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;Nice with some sun;32;24;SSW;11;62%;2%;8
Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;9;3;Partly sunny;11;2;NW;19;41%;1%;3
Beijing, China;Partly sunny;4;-9;Sunlit and chilly;1;-9;NW;19;11%;1%;3
Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing;5;-3;Cloudy;6;-1;N;10;71%;64%;1
Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny;2;-3;Plenty of sunshine;3;-1;SSW;8;71%;44%;2
Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;6;Mostly cloudy;20;6;ESE;11;61%;38%;6
Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;26;18;NNE;11;76%;72%;6
Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;3;-4;Partly sunny;2;-5;NNW;11;73%;29%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Snow, rain late;1;0;Low clouds;5;1;SSW;14;84%;77%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Mild with some sun;10;0;A little p.m. rain;8;0;NE;15;69%;84%;1
Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;4;-2;Periods of sun;4;-2;NNW;6;74%;23%;1
Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or t-storm;29;21;Clouds and sunshine;29;18;S;10;56%;21%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;32;19;A thick cloud cover;32;18;W;6;39%;44%;5
Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;11;4;Partly sunny;9;-4;NW;13;54%;10%;2
Cairo, Egypt;Periods of sun, warm;28;15;Mostly cloudy, hot;33;18;SSE;17;25%;0%;2
Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;23;15;Partly sunny;21;16;SSE;16;46%;2%;10
Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;26;18;Partial sunshine;27;19;E;7;53%;35%;9
Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;ESE;11;65%;7%;7
Chicago, United States;Chilly with snow;-1;-7;Snow;-4;-8;N;13;73%;97%;1
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;WNW;10;70%;55%;8
Copenhagen, Denmark;Plenty of sunshine;0;-2;Cloudy;1;-1;SSE;12;64%;34%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;21;16;Sunshine and breezy;20;16;NNE;25;62%;0%;8
Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Cooler with a shower;14;-1;NNW;14;85%;74%;1
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;31;25;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;ENE;19;71%;44%;12
Delhi, India;Partly sunny;24;8;Hazy sun;24;10;NNW;6;46%;0%;5
Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;11;-9;A little snow;-5;-11;S;14;100%;90%;1
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;Partly sunny;28;17;E;6;48%;0%;5
Dili, East Timor;Spotty showers;33;25;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;WSW;9;77%;72%;11
Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;5;1;Rain, breezy, milder;11;-1;WNW;36;90%;86%;0
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of clouds;11;-1;A morning shower;9;-2;NNE;11;46%;72%;2
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;14;9;Partly sunny;16;8;NW;17;67%;10%;4
Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;22;17;A little a.m. rain;20;14;NE;7;85%;82%;1
Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler;22;16;A t-storm in spots;18;16;E;10;93%;85%;4
Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;21;Sunshine, pleasant;29;21;ESE;14;60%;9%;5
Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and cold;-5;-9;A snow shower;-5;-6;NE;12;90%;59%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;Partly sunny;32;22;SE;8;69%;22%;5
Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sunshine;21;15;Low clouds breaking;21;13;ENE;7;76%;18%;2
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;NE;19;57%;31%;6
Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;31;20;Mostly cloudy;30;20;SE;8;36%;18%;4
Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;22;8;Cloudy;20;9;NNW;10;38%;44%;1
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;13;8;Showers around;11;9;ENE;18;82%;92%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;WNW;14;76%;76%;11
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;Sunny and nice;30;22;ESE;12;59%;0%;6
Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;A p.m. t-shower;25;15;SE;9;61%;75%;13
Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;7;-3;A little p.m. snow;4;-3;N;9;50%;78%;3
Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;Partly sunny;27;14;WSW;10;51%;25%;5
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;22;4;Sunny and nice;21;4;SW;9;27%;1%;5
Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with sunshine;39;21;Sunny and hot;38;22;NNE;11;19%;0%;8
Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;3;0;A little snow;3;-1;WNW;8;84%;66%;0
Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;23;A stray shower;29;25;E;20;64%;67%;7
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;W;10;68%;44%;3
Kolkata, India;A passing shower;30;19;Partly sunny;29;18;NE;9;45%;1%;5
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;34;22;Partly sunny;34;23;N;6;61%;33%;10
La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;11;4;A t-storm in spots;11;4;NE;11;83%;80%;11
Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;33;27;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;11;73%;63%;10
Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;25;21;Partly sunny;25;21;S;12;74%;44%;13
Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;14;7;Mostly sunny;13;8;N;17;58%;4%;3
London, United Kingdom;A shower or two;6;-1;Occasional p.m. rain;8;4;SW;24;80%;88%;2
Los Angeles, United States;Lots of sun, warm;26;11;Fog, then some sun;21;11;ENE;9;67%;1%;4
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;31;24;Mostly cloudy;30;25;SSW;9;69%;41%;7
Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;9;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;-1;WNW;11;55%;29%;3
Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;Decreasing clouds;31;27;NNE;15;69%;63%;10
Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A morning t-storm;30;25;NE;12;74%;71%;7
Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;Some brightening;31;24;NNE;9;70%;16%;4
Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;29;17;A t-storm in spots;31;16;SW;16;57%;78%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny;21;10;WNW;8;42%;44%;5
Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;23;Mostly sunny;28;24;ESE;21;65%;33%;5
Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-3;-4;A little snow;-1;-4;NNE;8;85%;82%;0
Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;E;20;70%;49%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers and t-storms;28;19;High clouds;26;18;NE;12;53%;4%;5
Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;-7;-9;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-3;-6;NNE;1;81%;96%;1
Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-4;-9;Low clouds;-5;-6;SE;11;78%;63%;0
Mumbai, India;Turning cloudy;31;18;Hazy sun;30;19;N;10;46%;0%;6
Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;29;14;Clouds and sun;29;15;ENE;21;39%;2%;9
New York, United States;Inc. clouds;3;1;Milder;10;7;S;13;71%;85%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Mostly cloudy;19;12;ESE;9;69%;4%;2
Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-9;-17;Plenty of sun;-8;-17;ENE;5;88%;5%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;9;1;Chilly with rain;7;2;NNW;9;89%;100%;1
Oslo, Norway;Overcast;1;-4;A little snow;-2;-5;SE;10;75%;82%;0
Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;-7;-12;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-9;N;8;80%;85%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy thunderstorms;29;26;Cloudy, downpours;29;26;NW;26;86%;100%;3
Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;22;Partial sunshine;31;23;NW;10;67%;33%;9
Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;28;23;A p.m. shower or two;28;23;ENE;11;81%;93%;4
Paris, France;Snow, rain mixing in;3;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;3;0;SSW;10;80%;67%;2
Perth, Australia;Sunny, breezy, nice;26;16;Sunny and nice;30;19;S;19;43%;0%;11
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;SW;8;54%;9%;8
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;33;22;Periods of rain;30;22;N;18;83%;85%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;22;An afternoon shower;34;21;ESE;13;44%;41%;7
Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds;2;-4;Partly sunny;3;-2;WSW;5;68%;39%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;Mainly cloudy;7;-6;Partly sunny, colder;-1;-14;WNW;17;38%;0%;2
Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;21;13;A few showers;21;12;NE;14;58%;90%;8
Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;15;7;A shower or two;15;6;NE;8;74%;56%;4
Recife, Brazil;Downpours;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;SE;13;74%;78%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-3;A couple of squalls;0;-3;W;37;74%;87%;0
Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cold;-3;-8;A snow shower;-3;-6;ESE;4;93%;80%;0
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Abundant sunshine;32;25;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;NNE;9;63%;33%;10
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;24;11;Mostly cloudy;28;16;SSE;8;13%;0%;5
Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;14;1;Mostly sunny;14;0;NNE;9;59%;0%;3
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;-5;-8;Mostly cloudy;-4;-7;E;10;88%;59%;0
San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;19;9;NNE;13;63%;2%;3
San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;17;An afternoon shower;26;17;ENE;14;61%;64%;9
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;27;24;Some sun, a shower;27;24;E;29;71%;74%;7
San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;NNE;11;71%;14%;8
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;27;4;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;E;8;19%;0%;8
Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;31;13;SSW;9;25%;2%;11
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;26;21;An afternoon shower;27;20;N;11;77%;55%;7
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy;12;2;Sunny;13;4;NNW;11;64%;6%;3
Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;9;2;Mostly sunny;8;2;SE;9;61%;27%;2
Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;7;2;Colder;3;-8;WNW;14;42%;2%;3
Shanghai, China;Cloudy;9;5;Rain and drizzle;6;0;N;18;74%;55%;1
Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;31;23;Clouds and sun;31;24;NNE;21;65%;27%;9
Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;9;-2;A bit of rain;6;0;E;15;81%;85%;1
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A stray shower;28;22;ENE;30;66%;67%;7
Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;2;-6;Cloudy;1;-3;SE;7;84%;44%;1
Sydney, Australia;High clouds;28;22;Mostly sunny, humid;30;23;NE;16;61%;27%;10
Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;22;15;Low clouds;19;12;NE;13;85%;78%;1
Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cold;-8;-11;A snow shower;-3;-6;SE;8;89%;60%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;9;-4;Cloudy;7;-2;E;8;40%;2%;1
Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;6;-1;Sunshine and mild;10;2;ESE;10;71%;54%;3
Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;12;2;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;SSE;11;34%;5%;4
Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sun, pleasant;23;14;Some sun, very warm;27;18;SE;8;54%;0%;2
Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;15;5;A little rain;14;7;NE;9;59%;87%;1
Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;9;0;Clouds and sun;13;5;SSW;15;57%;70%;4
Toronto, Canada;Fluffy snow;-3;-8;Cloudy with snow;-2;-5;NNE;12;82%;92%;1
Tripoli, Libya;Times of rain;17;10;Downpours;15;9;W;33;74%;87%;4
Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;16;7;Showers around;14;5;W;20;70%;69%;3
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;-22;-28;Not as cold;-19;-25;NW;10;61%;59%;1
Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;6;-2;Increasing clouds;6;0;E;5;65%;71%;2
Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;3;-4;Clouds and sun;3;-2;NW;7;71%;30%;2
Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;26;17;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;ENE;7;45%;2%;7
Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow;-1;-5;A little snow;-2;-6;ESE;8;75%;81%;0
Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;0;-4;Remaining cloudy;0;-5;S;6;79%;12%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;21;17;Cloudy, p.m. showers;22;18;SE;15;83%;98%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;Some sun, pleasant;32;19;Sunshine and nice;33;18;SW;7;62%;1%;7
Yerevan, Armenia;More clouds than sun;10;-1;Sunny and mild;10;-1;E;5;45%;9%;3
