Death toll from eastern Taiwan earthquake rises to 12

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The death toll from a magnitude 6.0 earthquake which struck Hualien County in eastern Taiwan on Feb. 6 has risen to 12, while five remain missing and 278 have sustained injuries, according the Central Emergency Operation Center.

On Feb. 6 at 11:50 p.m., a magnitude 6.0 quake struck 18.3 kilometers northeast of Hualien County hall at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, an intensity level of 7 was felt in Hualien County for a full 70 seconds, causing multiple buildings to collapse, trapping many inside as they slept.

Four large buildings collapsed due to the powerful seismic forces released from the shallow quake, with many occupants becoming trapped inside. Currently, there are five Chinese tourists still believed to be trapped inside the Beauty Inn hotel section of the partially collapsed Yun Men Tsui Ti building (雲門翠堤大樓), which is leaning precariously by 30 degrees.

The death toll rose by one last night after a Filipina caregiver was discovered on the 7th floor of the building in which she had been working.

The death toll rose to 12 this afternoon, when two Canadians were found dead inside room 213 of the Beauty Inn on the second floor of the 12-story Yun Men Tsui Ti Building.

A team of seven Japanese experts with heat-sensing equipment arrived yesterday to help with the search for the remaining missing persons in the rubble of the Yun Men Tsui Ti Building.