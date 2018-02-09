24 rescue dogs join the post-quake rescue efforts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A total of 4,881 rescuers, 24 rescue dogs, 146 vehicles and five helicopters have joined the post-quake rescue operations in Hualien City in eastern Taiwan.

In the meantime, large sums of money have been donated by people in various sectors of the country, relief supplies and and services from local business sectors and non-governmental organizations have been pouring in to the city to help the victims and people affected by the quake.

The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hualien late Feb. 6, causing partial collapse of the Yun Men Tsui Ti building, the Marshal Hotel, and two other residential complexes in the city and leaving at least 12 people dead as of Friday evening.