Photo of the day – Kitten rescued from Taiwan quake rubble

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A kitten was rescued at the last minute before the demolition of a collapsed building from Tuesday’s powerful quake in eastern Taiwan.

A deadly magnitude 6.0 quake rattled eastern Taiwan on Feb. 6 and caused four buildings to collapse in Hualien, including the Platinum Twin Star Building (白金雙星大樓) and the Wu-ju-wu-shu Building (吾居吾宿大樓) on Guosheng 6th Street in Hualien. Residents living in safer parts of the buildings are allowed to return home to retrieve valuable belongings, including their furry friends, as the rescue effort for missing residents ended in these two buildings.

The two buildings have been scheduled for demolition for safety reasons on 4:30 p.m. on Friday, February 9. Firefighters reportedly walked inside the buildings earlier today to conduct the final round of checks and found a kitten sitting on the stairs among quake rubble in one of the two buildings. The kitten was then taken out of the building and put into a box awaiting its owner to reclaim it.

The total number of reported deaths from the quake rose to 12, with 5 missing and 278 injured as of Friday evening.