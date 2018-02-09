Rising racism taints Italian electoral campaign

In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, President of the Jewish Community Bruno Carmi stands inside a Synagogue in Verona, Italy. Racist and anti
VERONA, Italy (AP) — Racist and anti-Semitic expressions have been growing more bold, widespread and violent in Italy. Anti-migrant rhetoric is playing an unprecedented role in shaping the campaign for the March 4 national elections, which many says is worsening tensions and even encouraging violence.
Hate crimes motivated by racial or religious bias in Italy rose more than 10-fold, from 71 incidents in 2012 to 803 in 2016, according to police statistics. The five-year period corresponded with an explosion in migrant arrivals.
On Saturday, a right-wing extremist shot and wounded six African immigrants in the small central Italian city of Macerata. The alleged gunman, Luca Traini, was a failed candidate for the right-wing, anti-migrant Northern League last year.
The night before the shooting, Northern League leader Matteo Salvini had cited the teen's murder in a campaign appearance in Verona, pledging to send home 150,000 migrants.