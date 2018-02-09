PCB charges Jamshed for violating anti-corruption codes

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has formally charged former opening batsman Nasir Jamshed with violating five anti-corruption codes.

Jamshed is already serving a one-year ban, which ends on Feb. 13, after the PCB found him guilty of minor charges in its Pakistan Super League spot-fixing investigation last year.

"Nasir Jamshed now has 14 days to respond to the notice of charge," the PCB said in a statement Friday.

The charges include fixing matches, accepting money to influence games and also inducing other players to get involved in corrupt activities.

Jamshed was also arrested in Britain by the National Crime Agency last year in connection with the PSL investigation before he was released on bail.

Jamshed, who played his last international game for Pakistan at the 2015 World Cup, lives in Birmingham, England and has appeared before the PCB tribunal through video link.

The left-handed batsman has denied any wrongdoing.

He is the fifth Pakistan cricketer who has been sanctioned with regard to PSL spot-fixing that blotted the second edition of Pakistan's premier domestic Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Nawaz all faced bans and fines for violating various anti-corruption codes. Shahzaib Hasan was the other batsman who was charged and is nowadays going through legal proceedings.