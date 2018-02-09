AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Athletes, spectators and cheering squads are getting ready for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

North Korea has sent a cheering squad, performance artists and a member of its ruling family as Olympic-inspired warmer ties with South Korea provide a respite from tensions on the peninsula. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met with U.S. troops and Asian leaders before attending the opening ceremony later Friday.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a military parade on the eve of the Olympics opening in the South.

Police in the Maldives detained political protesters during a crisis set off by a Supreme Court order to free jailed politicians, a ruling that was later annulled.

A strong earthquake struck Taiwan's eastern coast, leaving several buildings tilted at dangerous angles.

