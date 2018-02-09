AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Feb. 7, 2018 photo, North Korean cheering squads wave upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, Sou
In this Feb. 7, 2018 photo, Italian and Latvian speed skaters practice at the Gangneung Ice Arena ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, Sout
In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, a snowboarder trains ahead for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, arrives at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Ko
In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech for the U.S. troops at the U.S. Yokota Air Base, on the outskirts of Toky
In this Feb. 8, 2018 image made from video by North Korea's KRT, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a military parade in Pyongyang, Nort
In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, North Korean athletes dance as members of the county's cheering group perform during a welcome ceremony at the Olympic Vil
In this Feb. 2, 2018 photo, Maldivian police officers detain an opposition protestor demanding the release of political prisoners during a protest in
In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, an official inspects the failed rebar foundation pillars during a continued search operation at an apartment building coll
In this Feb. 6, 2018 photo, people are reflected on an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo. Shares tumbled in Asia on Tuesday aft
In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, British female members of the Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers, perform aerobatic stunts for the first time in the Philippines
In this Feb. 2, 2018 photo, an F-15SG fighter jet, center, along with two F-16 fighter jets on either side from the Republic of Singapore Air Force pe
In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Sri Lankan army soldiers, dressed in traditional costumes, march with national flags during the 70th Independence Day para
Athletes, spectators and cheering squads are getting ready for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
North Korea has sent a cheering squad, performance artists and a member of its ruling family as Olympic-inspired warmer ties with South Korea provide a respite from tensions on the peninsula. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met with U.S. troops and Asian leaders before attending the opening ceremony later Friday.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a military parade on the eve of the Olympics opening in the South.
Police in the Maldives detained political protesters during a crisis set off by a Supreme Court order to free jailed politicians, a ruling that was later annulled.
A strong earthquake struck Taiwan's eastern coast, leaving several buildings tilted at dangerous angles.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
