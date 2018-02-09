2 Canadians trapped in collapsed building in eastern Taiwan found dead

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Officials have announced that a Canadian couple that had been trapped in the Yun Men Tsui Ti Building (雲門翠堤大樓) since in collapsed after the deadly magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck eastern Taiwan's Hualien City on Tuesday (Feb. 6) have been found dead, reported Liberty Times.

National Fire Agency Search and Rescue Team Captain Liang Kuo-wei (梁國偉) announced at 2:50 p.m. today that the bodies of the Canadian couple trapped inside of the collapsed Yun Men Tsui Ti Building had been found, with no signs of life. One was found on the bed, while the other was found in the bathroom, both in close proximity to each other.

The Canadian couple, who have Hong Kong heritage, were identified as Peter So (蘇煒禧) and Freda So (蕭敏瑜), and were staying in room 213 of the Beauty Inn on the second floor of the 12-story Yun Men Tsui Ti Building when the quake struck at 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 6. The powerful quake caused the first three floors of the tower to collapse, including the hotel section, which occupied the second and third floors, and the structure is now leaning precariously by 30 degrees.

The deaths of the two Canadians brings the current death toll from the quake to 12 dead, with 5 missing and 278 injured, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.



Rescuers taking remains of Canadian victim of quake to ambulance. (CNA image)