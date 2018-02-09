Japanese woman mourns loss Filipina caregiver in Hualien quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After the tragic death of a Philippine caregiver from the deadly magnitude 6 earthquake that struck eastern Taiwan on Tuesday (Feb. 6), the Japanese sister of the man she was caring for, told the media that she was in "eternal pain."

A female Philippine caregiver, identified as Melody Albano Castro, was confirmed dead yesterday after her body was found in the rubble of the Yun Men Tsui Ti Building (雲門翠堤) yesterday. The 28-year-old woman, who worked as a caregiver for a Japanese family, including a 63-year-old woman, Sumin Okubo (大久保淑珉), her 68-year-old husband, who is disabled from a stroke, and Okubo's mute younger brother.

Okubo was so sad about the news of the death of her caregiver and friend that she left her bed in the emergency room to speak to the media. Choking back tears, she said, "Soon, we will meet in heaven, it is just that you will no longer be able to care for your husband and children any longer, it's a pity. We've lost a helper. We had never met a caregiver as good as her. She was our little angel," reported Apple Daily.

Okubo said she did not dare tell her husband or her brother, she just said to them, "Melody's family took her away." She said that Melody would call her "Younger Sister" and call her husband "Older Brother."

She said that Melody was very optimistic, loved to sing, and was like an angel sent from heaven, especially to her two patients. She brought much joy and this May would have marked three years with the family.

Melody had recently returned from the Philippines after they had given her permission to visit her family there.

Okubo said, Melody's husband had suffered serious head injury in a car accident and needs additional surgery, but they need to raise another NT$450,000. For that reason, she was going to have to keep working for a number of more years as a caregiver.

She said that when she heard the news of Melody's death, she felt pain in her stomach and had just registered to have some medicine prescribed.