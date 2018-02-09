Pence will use Olympics to push tougher stance on N. Korea

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, speaks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a meeting at the presidential office Blue House in Seoul T
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in prior to their meeting at the presidential office Blue Hous
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in prior to their meeting at the presidential office Blue Hous
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves upon his arrival at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon. P
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence arrive at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Ahn Youn
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence wave upon their arrival at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is using his appearance at the Winter Olympics to call on the international community to grow tougher on North Korea's nuclear program and human rights abuses.
As he arrives in Pyeongchang to cheer on American athletes, Pence says he's trying to counteract North Korean "propaganda" at the games and is warning against falling for the glossy image of the two Koreas as they are set to march in Friday's opening ceremony under one flag.
After meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Pence says there should be no consideration of using the games as an opening for substantive talks until North Korea puts its nuclear program on the table in negotiations.