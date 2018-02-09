Court told woman in Kim Jong Nam killing was paid for pranks

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — A defense lawyer has told a Malaysian court that a woman accused of killing the half brother of North Korea's leader was paid for playing pranks at the airport, hotels and shopping mall just weeks earlier.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah is on trial with Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam on charged they murdered Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with VX nerve agent at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13 last year.

Aisyah's lawyer, Gooi Soon Seng, told the court Friday that Aisyah was paid 600 ringgit ($152) a day for pranks she played on five days last January. He said this was consistent with the women's contention that they were duped by suspected North Korean agents into believing they were playing pranks for a hidden TV show.