  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/09 13:30
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 40 16 .714
Toronto 38 16 .704 1
Philadelphia 26 25 .510 11½
New York 23 33 .411 17
Brooklyn 19 37 .339 21
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 31 24 .564
Miami 29 26 .527 2
Charlotte 23 31 .426
Orlando 18 36 .333 12½
Atlanta 17 38 .309 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 31 22 .585
Milwaukee 30 23 .566 1
Indiana 30 25 .545 2
Detroit 27 26 .509 4
Chicago 18 35 .340 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 40 13 .755
San Antonio 35 21 .625
New Orleans 28 25 .528 12
Memphis 18 36 .333 22½
Dallas 17 37 .315 23½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 34 23 .596
Oklahoma City 31 24 .564 2
Portland 30 25 .545 3
Denver 29 25 .537
Utah 26 28 .481
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 41 13 .759
L.A. Clippers 27 25 .519 13
L.A. Lakers 22 31 .415 18½
Sacramento 17 36 .321 23½
Phoenix 18 38 .321 24

___

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 115, Brooklyn 106

Houston 109, Miami 101

Cleveland 140, Minnesota 138, OT

Indiana at New Orleans, ppd.

Utah 92, Memphis 88

San Antonio 129, Phoenix 81

Thursday's Games

Orlando 100, Atlanta 98

Toronto 113, New York 88

Boston 110, Washington 104, OT

Portland 109, Charlotte 103, OT

Dallas at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.