AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
In Brazil and Uruguay, worshippers went to the beach bearing candles, flowers, perfumes and fruit to pay homage to the African sea goddess Yemanja.
In the town of Tiquipaya near Cochabamba, Bolivia, people tried to salvage their belongings after a landslide triggered by heavy torrential rains killed at least one person.
In Puerto Rico, months after Hurricane Maria knocked out the power in most of the island, many people remained without electricity. But residents of the town of Coamo have taken matters into their own hands. They are restoring power on their own, pulling power lines from undergrowth and digging holes for wooden posts in a do-it-yourself effort to solve a small part of the United States' longest-running power outage.
In Rio de Janeiro, security is being beefed up as the world-famous Carnival bash begins amid a wave of violence caused by rival drug trafficking gangs. At least one minor was killed by a stray bullet during a police operation in the Mare slum. Also, women are mobilizing to fight harassment during Carnival, focusing on the question of respect amid scantily dressed female partygoers.
In Colombia, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson continued visiting countries in the Latin America region. In Haiti, the State Department is being urged by a group of U.S. senators to pressure the government into closing the orphanage where several children being adopted by U.S. families have been victims of alleged sexual abuse.
In Mexico, billionaire Carlos Slim, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Mexican boxer Saul Canelo Alvarez teamed up at the opening ceremony of the Caribbean Series baseball tournament in Guadalajara. In the capital, parishioners dressed up a giant baby Jesus in preparation for "Dia de la Candelaria" or Candlemas Day.
