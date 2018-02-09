Singapore sends 2 C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to Hualien

Singapore (Taiwan News) -- In the wake of a deadly magnitude 6.0 quake which struck eastern Taiwan on Feb. 6 and caused four buildings to collapse in Hualien, Singapore is reportedly sending a crew on two transport aircraft to Taiwan to assist in rescue efforts.

Singaporean aviation fans at the Singapore Airshow 2018 spotted 2 C-130 Hercules transport aircraft loaded with relief supplies taking off at 8:08 a.m. this morning at Paya Lebar Air Base.

According to a Liberty Times report, it was confirmed by the local government of Hualien that two C-130 Hercules aircraft carrying rescue staff and essential supplies took off from Singapore this morning and are set to arrive at Hualien Airport at 2:30 p.m., Taipei time, and are expected to unload the supplies by 4:30 p.m.

However, Taiwan's National Security Council officials declined to confirm the news and remained low key about the matter.

According to Hualien government, the cargo includes medical supplies, tents, flashlights, etc. The Assistant Secretary-General of Hualien County, Li Hung-man will greet the rescue crew on behalf of Hualien Mayor Fu Kun-chi(傅崐萁).