|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|40
|16
|.714
|—
|Toronto
|38
|16
|.704
|1
|Philadelphia
|26
|25
|.510
|11½
|New York
|23
|33
|.411
|17
|Brooklyn
|19
|37
|.339
|21
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Miami
|29
|26
|.527
|2
|Charlotte
|23
|30
|.434
|7
|Orlando
|18
|36
|.333
|12½
|Atlanta
|17
|38
|.309
|14
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|31
|22
|.585
|—
|Milwaukee
|30
|23
|.566
|1
|Indiana
|30
|25
|.545
|2
|Detroit
|27
|26
|.509
|4
|Chicago
|18
|35
|.340
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|40
|13
|.755
|—
|San Antonio
|35
|21
|.625
|6½
|New Orleans
|28
|25
|.528
|12
|Memphis
|18
|36
|.333
|22½
|Dallas
|17
|37
|.315
|23½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Oklahoma City
|31
|24
|.564
|2
|Denver
|29
|25
|.537
|3½
|Portland
|29
|25
|.537
|3½
|Utah
|26
|28
|.481
|6½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|41
|13
|.759
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|27
|25
|.519
|13
|L.A. Lakers
|22
|31
|.415
|18½
|Sacramento
|17
|36
|.321
|23½
|Phoenix
|18
|38
|.321
|24
___
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit 115, Brooklyn 106
Houston 109, Miami 101
Cleveland 140, Minnesota 138, OT
Indiana at New Orleans, ppd.
Utah 92, Memphis 88
San Antonio 129, Phoenix 81
|Thursday's Games
Orlando 100, Atlanta 98
Toronto 113, New York 88
Boston 110, Washington 104, OT
Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.