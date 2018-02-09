All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 54 37 14 3 77 194 142 Boston 52 33 11 8 74 173 124 Toronto 56 32 19 5 69 182 156 Washington 53 31 17 5 67 165 154 Pittsburgh 55 30 22 3 63 169 166 New Jersey 53 27 18 8 62 159 159 Philadelphia 54 26 19 9 61 157 158 Columbus 53 27 22 4 58 139 150 N.Y. Islanders 55 26 23 6 58 184 201 Carolina 54 24 21 9 57 144 164 N.Y. Rangers 54 25 24 5 55 157 168 Florida 51 23 22 6 52 146 164 Detroit 52 21 23 8 50 136 154 Montreal 54 22 26 6 50 142 169 Ottawa 53 19 25 9 47 141 182 Buffalo 54 15 29 10 40 124 178 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 53 35 14 4 74 181 145 Nashville 53 32 12 9 73 166 138 Winnipeg 54 32 13 9 73 176 143 St. Louis 56 33 20 3 69 161 141 Dallas 54 31 19 4 66 167 140 San Jose 53 28 17 8 64 153 145 Minnesota 54 29 19 6 64 162 156 Calgary 54 28 18 8 64 153 153 Los Angeles 53 29 19 5 63 153 128 Colorado 53 29 20 4 62 168 156 Anaheim 55 26 19 10 62 155 159 Chicago 53 24 21 8 56 155 148 Edmonton 52 23 25 4 50 146 168 Vancouver 54 21 27 6 48 140 176 Arizona 54 13 32 9 35 126 189

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, Nashville 2, SO

Boston 6, N.Y. Rangers 1

Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 2

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Calgary 3, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 5, Montreal 3

Ottawa 4, Nashville 3, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 2

St. Louis 6, Colorado 1

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.