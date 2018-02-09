|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|54
|37
|14
|3
|77
|194
|142
|Boston
|52
|33
|11
|8
|74
|173
|124
|Toronto
|56
|32
|19
|5
|69
|182
|156
|Washington
|53
|31
|17
|5
|67
|165
|154
|Pittsburgh
|55
|30
|22
|3
|63
|169
|166
|New Jersey
|53
|27
|18
|8
|62
|159
|159
|Philadelphia
|54
|26
|19
|9
|61
|157
|158
|Columbus
|53
|27
|22
|4
|58
|139
|150
|N.Y. Islanders
|55
|26
|23
|6
|58
|184
|201
|Carolina
|54
|24
|21
|9
|57
|144
|164
|N.Y. Rangers
|54
|25
|24
|5
|55
|157
|168
|Florida
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|146
|164
|Detroit
|52
|21
|23
|8
|50
|136
|154
|Montreal
|54
|22
|26
|6
|50
|142
|169
|Ottawa
|53
|19
|25
|9
|47
|141
|182
|Buffalo
|54
|15
|29
|10
|40
|124
|178
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|53
|35
|14
|4
|74
|181
|145
|Nashville
|53
|32
|12
|9
|73
|166
|138
|Winnipeg
|54
|32
|13
|9
|73
|176
|143
|St. Louis
|56
|33
|20
|3
|69
|161
|141
|Dallas
|54
|31
|19
|4
|66
|167
|140
|San Jose
|53
|28
|17
|8
|64
|153
|145
|Minnesota
|54
|29
|19
|6
|64
|162
|156
|Calgary
|54
|28
|18
|8
|64
|153
|153
|Los Angeles
|53
|29
|19
|5
|63
|153
|128
|Colorado
|53
|29
|20
|4
|62
|168
|156
|Anaheim
|55
|26
|19
|10
|62
|155
|159
|Chicago
|53
|24
|21
|8
|56
|155
|148
|Edmonton
|52
|23
|25
|4
|50
|146
|168
|Vancouver
|54
|21
|27
|6
|48
|140
|176
|Arizona
|54
|13
|32
|9
|35
|126
|189
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 3, Nashville 2, SO
Boston 6, N.Y. Rangers 1
Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 2
|Thursday's Games
Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Calgary 3, New Jersey 2
Philadelphia 5, Montreal 3
Ottawa 4, Nashville 3, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 2
Arizona 4, Minnesota 3, OT
St. Louis 6, Colorado 1
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Carolina, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 3 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.