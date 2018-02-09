Taiwan rescuers search building for 7 missing in earthquake

Rescuers from Japan join the searching operation at an apartment building collapsed after a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Frida
A excavator hanged up to roof during the demolition operation at a collapsed hotel building after a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwa
Rescuers from Japan join the searching operation at an apartment building collapsed after a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Frida
A fireman oversees demolition operations at a collapsed hotel building after a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, Friday, Feb. 9, 20
Staff of the collapsed Marshal hotel, Chen Chao-ming, right, holds the deputy director Mr. Jou as the demolition operation at a hotel building collaps
Survivors look for belongings during the demolition operation at a collapsed hotel building after a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwa
Survivors look for belongings during the demolition operation at a collapsed hotel building after a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwa
HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — Rescuers in eastern Taiwan are continuing to search for seven people after Tuesday's deadly earthquake that tilted a 12-story building on a 45-degree angle.
The seven are a couple from Hong Kong who hold Canadian citizenship and five members of a family from China, including their 12-year-old son.
All are trapped in a hotel on the bottom floors of the Yunmen Tsuiti building, one of several damaged by the magnitude 6.4 temblor. The official death toll stood at 10 on Friday, including three tourists from China and a 27-year-old Filipino employed as a household helper.
Taiwan's National Fire Agency said Friday that 273 people were listed as injured.
Taiwan has frequent earthquakes due to its position along the "Ring of Fire," the seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean.