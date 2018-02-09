Valanciunas, Raptors beat short-handed Knicks 113-88

TORONTO (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Pascal Siakam added 14 points and a career-high six assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the New York Knicks 113-88 on Thursday night.

New York played its first game since losing All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis to a torn left ACL in Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee.

Serge Ibaka and Jakob Poeltl scored 13 points, Delon Wright and C.J. Miles each had 11, and Fred VanVleet 10 as the Raptors won their fifth straight home meeting with the Knicks.

Michael Beasley scored 21 points for New York.

MAGIC 100, HAWKS 98

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Evan Fournier scored 22 points, D.J. Augustin added 16 points and nine assists, and Orlando held on to beat Atlanta.

Marreese Speights added 14 points and Jonathon Simmons had 13 for the Magic.

Taurean Prince and Dennis Schroder led the Hawks with 19 points apiece.