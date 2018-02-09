Sam Reinhart lifts Sabres to 4-3 win over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Reinhart poked in a rebound with 4:14 left, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Thursday night after squandering a three-goal lead.

Jack Eichel and Evan Rodrigues each had a goal and an assist for Buffalo, and Ryan O'Reilly also scored. Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots to help Buffalo salvage the finale of a five-game homestand after going 0-3-1 in its previous four games.

John Tavares, Anders Lee and Ross Johnston scored for New York.

FLYERS 5, CANADIENS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored twice and Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist to help Philadelphia beat Montreal.

Jakub Voracek and Ivan Provorov also scored, and Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists. Logan Shaw, Artturi Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher scored for Montreal.

FLAMES 3, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored the go-ahead goal and set up linemate Sean Monahan's second of the game, and Calgary won its third straight.

Backup David Rittich made 30 saves, giving Mike Smith a rare night off and helping the Flames improve to 15-5-5 on the road. Taylor Hall and Pavel Zacha scored for New Jersey.