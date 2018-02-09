Valanciunas, Raptors beat short-handed Knicks 113-88

TORONTO (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Pascal Siakam added 14 points and a career-high six assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the New York Knicks 113-88 on Thursday night.

New York played its first game since losing All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis to a torn left ACL in Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee.

Serge Ibaka and Jakob Poeltl scored 13 points, Delon Wright and C.J. Miles each had 11 and Fred VanVleet 10 as the Raptors won their fifth straight home meeting with the Knicks.

The Raptors have won four straight and six of seven. Toronto is an NBA-best 23-4 at home.

Toronto won despite poor shooting performances from All-Star guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. DeRozan shot 2 for 11 and scored eight points, while Lowry shot 2 for 8 and finished with seven.

The Raptors outscored the Knicks 61-35 in bench points.

Michael Beasley scored 21 points and Trey Burke had 12 as the Knicks lost their fifth straight.

Luke Kornet scored 11 points in his NBA debut and Jarrett Jack had 10 but the Knicks lost for the eighth time in their past 10.

Toronto led 23-18 after one and extended its lead in the second thanks to seven points from Siakam and five from Poeltl. The Raptors were up 52-41 at halftime.

Siakam and Miles each made 3-pointers as Toronto closed the third quarter with an 8-1 run to take an 82-66 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Besides Porzingis, New York was without G Ron Baker (right shoulder), C Enes Kanter (oral surgery) and C Joakim Noah, who recently left the team following a dispute with coach Jeff Hornacek. ... Beasley went 7 for 7 at the free throw line.

Raptors: Lowry passed 11,000 career points. He entered five points shy of the milestone. ... This was coach Dwane Casey's 299th win with the Raptors. Casey is 299-231 with Toronto. ... Toronto outrebounded New York 52-43.

LET'S MAKE A DEAL

New York acquired G Emmanuel Mudiay from Denver in a three-team trade. The Knicks sent F Doug McDermott to Dallas while the Mavericks traded G Devin Harris to the Nuggets.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Indiana on Sunday.

Raptors: Visit Charlotte on Sunday. Toronto had a season-high 35 assists in a Dec. 20 road win over the Hornets.

