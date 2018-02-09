All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 53 36 14 3 75 189 140 Boston 52 33 11 8 74 173 124 Toronto 56 32 19 5 69 182 156 Florida 51 23 22 6 52 146 164 Detroit 52 21 23 8 50 136 154 Montreal 54 22 26 6 50 142 169 Ottawa 52 18 25 9 45 137 179 Buffalo 54 15 29 10 40 124 178 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 53 31 17 5 67 165 154 Pittsburgh 55 30 22 3 63 169 166 New Jersey 53 27 18 8 62 159 159 Philadelphia 54 26 19 9 61 157 158 Columbus 53 27 22 4 58 139 150 N.Y. Islanders 55 26 23 6 58 184 201 Carolina 54 24 21 9 57 144 164 N.Y. Rangers 54 25 24 5 55 157 168 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 54 32 13 9 73 176 143 Nashville 52 32 12 8 72 163 134 St. Louis 55 32 20 3 67 155 140 Dallas 54 31 19 4 66 167 140 Minnesota 53 29 19 5 63 159 152 Colorado 52 29 19 4 62 167 150 Chicago 53 24 21 8 56 155 148 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 53 35 14 4 74 181 145 San Jose 53 28 17 8 64 153 145 Calgary 54 28 18 8 64 153 153 Los Angeles 53 29 19 5 63 153 128 Anaheim 55 26 19 10 62 155 159 Edmonton 52 23 25 4 50 146 168 Vancouver 53 21 26 6 48 138 171 Arizona 53 12 32 9 33 122 186

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, Nashville 2, SO

Boston 6, N.Y. Rangers 1

Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 2

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Calgary 3, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 5, Montreal 3

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.