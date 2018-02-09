Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Feb. 9 --The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:



@United Daily News: President promises housing for displaced earthquake victims



@China Times: Earthquake rescuers racing against time as 'golden 72 hours' run out



@Liberty Times: Rescue effort speeds up as seven remain missing in earthquake



@Apple Daily: 1,000 rescuers racing against time to try to save lives



@Economic Daily News: Cathay Financial Holdings sees three-fold increase in net profit in January



@Commercial Times: Cathay Financial Holdings rakes in net profit of NT$14.6 billion in January

