Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Feb. 9 --The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: President promises housing for displaced earthquake victims
@China Times: Earthquake rescuers racing against time as 'golden 72 hours' run out
@Liberty Times: Rescue effort speeds up as seven remain missing in earthquake
@Apple Daily: 1,000 rescuers racing against time to try to save lives
@Economic Daily News: Cathay Financial Holdings sees three-fold increase in net profit in January
@Commercial Times: Cathay Financial Holdings rakes in net profit of NT$14.6 billion in January
