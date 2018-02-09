Norovirus outbreak at South Korea 

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Organizers of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics confirmed 42 new cases of norovirus infections on Thursday (Feb 8).

No athlete has been affected following the outbreak in Pyeongchang. According to Yonhap News Agency which cited data from the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 128 cases had been confirmed.

According to 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics organizers, the norovirus spread began Sunday (Feb. 4) when private security workers staying in the Jinbu area of Pyeongchang started complaining of headaches, stomachaches, and diarrhea.

Of the 42 new cases, 34 are members of civil security staff. They have been quarantined and will be monitored to prevent the spread of diseases.

Norovirus is a common, infectious bug that causes unpleasant symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting but doesn't require medical treatment. Large outbreaks of the disease have previously been reported in restaurants, cruise ships, nursing homes, schools and building complexes that share a common water source.