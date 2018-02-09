Excluded Russians to learn if they can compete in Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The highly politicized Pyeongchang Olympics are officially opening, but not without some last-minute drama as the Court of Arbitration for Sport is set to announce whether 45 excluded Russian athletes can compete.

The Russians had not received invites to the games from the International Olympic Committee, which said it couldn't be sure they weren't involved in Russian doping scandals.

Another 168 Russians have been invited as "Olympic Athletes from Russia," competing in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag.

The opening ceremony is Friday night, and figure skating training and qualifying competition in events including women's moguls were underway in the morning.