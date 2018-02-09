Friday's Olympic Curling Sums

|Mixed Doubles
|Game 9
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|—9
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—4
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 122, Team Percentage: 76.
Jenny Perret, Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.
Martin Rios, Shots: 24, Points: 79, Percentage: 82.
|United States
Team Shots: , Team Points: 128, Team Percentage: .
Becca Hamilton, Shots: 16, Points: 44, Percentage: 69.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 24, Points: 84, Percentage: 88.
|Game 10
|Finland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|—5
|OA Russia
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|—7
|Finland
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 104, Team Percentage: 67.
Tomi Rantamaeki, Shots: 24, Points: 64, Percentage: 67.
Oona Kauste, Shots: 15, Points: 40, Percentage: 67.
|Olympic Athlete from Russia
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 106, Team Percentage: 68.
Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, Shots: 16, Points: 40, Percentage: 63.
Anastasia Bryzgalova, Shots: 23, Points: 66, Percentage: 72.
|Game 11
|Norway
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|—8
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—3
|Norway
Team Shots: 37, Team Points: 109, Team Percentage: 74.
Magnus Nedregotten, Shots: 23, Points: 74, Percentage: 80.
Kristin Skaslien, Shots: 14, Points: 35, Percentage: 63.
|South Korea
Team Shots: 37, Team Points: 95, Team Percentage: 64.
Kijeong Lee, Shots: 22, Points: 58, Percentage: 66.
Hyeji Jang, Shots: 15, Points: 37, Percentage: 62.
|Game 12
|Canada
|3
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|—1
|Chile
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—4
|Canada
Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 104, Team Percentage: 74.
Kaitlyn Lawes, Shots: 14, Points: 43, Percentage: 77.
John Morris, Shots: 21, Points: 61, Percentage: 73.
|Chile
Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 90, Team Percentage: 64.
Rui Wang, Shots: 14, Points: 33, Percentage: 59.
Dexin Ba, Shots: 21, Points: 57, Percentage: 68.