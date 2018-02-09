  1. Home
Friday's Olympic Curling Sums

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/09 09:50
Mixed Doubles
Game 9
Switzerland 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 6 —9
United States 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 —4
Switzerland

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 122, Team Percentage: 76.

Jenny Perret, Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.

Martin Rios, Shots: 24, Points: 79, Percentage: 82.

United States

Team Shots: , Team Points: 128, Team Percentage: .

Becca Hamilton, Shots: 16, Points: 44, Percentage: 69.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 24, Points: 84, Percentage: 88.

Game 10
Finland 2 1 0 1 0 0 1 —5
OA Russia 0 0 4 0 1 2 0 —7
Finland

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 104, Team Percentage: 67.

Tomi Rantamaeki, Shots: 24, Points: 64, Percentage: 67.

Oona Kauste, Shots: 15, Points: 40, Percentage: 67.

Olympic Athlete from Russia

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 106, Team Percentage: 68.

Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, Shots: 16, Points: 40, Percentage: 63.

Anastasia Bryzgalova, Shots: 23, Points: 66, Percentage: 72.

Game 11
Norway 1 3 1 0 1 0 2 —8
South Korea 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 —3
Norway

Team Shots: 37, Team Points: 109, Team Percentage: 74.

Magnus Nedregotten, Shots: 23, Points: 74, Percentage: 80.

Kristin Skaslien, Shots: 14, Points: 35, Percentage: 63.

South Korea

Team Shots: 37, Team Points: 95, Team Percentage: 64.

Kijeong Lee, Shots: 22, Points: 58, Percentage: 66.

Hyeji Jang, Shots: 15, Points: 37, Percentage: 62.

Game 12
Canada 3 0 4 0 1 0 2 —1
Chile 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 —4
Canada

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 104, Team Percentage: 74.

Kaitlyn Lawes, Shots: 14, Points: 43, Percentage: 77.

John Morris, Shots: 21, Points: 61, Percentage: 73.

Chile

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 90, Team Percentage: 64.

Rui Wang, Shots: 14, Points: 33, Percentage: 59.

Dexin Ba, Shots: 21, Points: 57, Percentage: 68.