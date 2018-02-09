Australian lawmakers debate banning sex with staff members

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian lawmakers are debating introducing a U.S.-style ban on legislators having sex with staff after the deputy prime minister and a former staffer were revealed to be expectant parents.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution prohibiting members from engaging in sexual relationships with staff. On the same day, Australian newspapers reported that Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and his former press adviser Vikki Campion are expecting a baby in April.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Friday that while lawmakers were accountable, they also have a right to consensual sexual relationships.

Some independent and minor party lawmakers see merit in the Australian Parliament considering a similar ban. But those in major parties are talking down the prospect.